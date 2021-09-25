Ports 1961 RTW Spring 2022

Karl Templer said arrivederci to long lengths with a dynamic collection that was filled with swingy trapeze shapes, skater skirts and little dresses swooshing over models’ short, chunky boots.

Templer said he was inspired by young women and how they’re emerging from lockdown – “confident, spontaneous and not overthinking what they’re putting on.” Templer, who lives part time in New York, said he was also thinking about the city’s graffiti.

“There’s no procrastination – you do it, it’s done. It works.”

He certainly did a fine job with the colorful trapeze dresses, and pert leather skirts that he often paired with oversized sweaters featuring broken-up Breton stripes.

It was much more imaginative and fun than past Ports outings, with Templer layering laser-cut leather over a dress with a skater skirt; working sheer lace into a multi-colored T-shirt dress; or draping ribbed knits around the body to create another mini style.

There was a bit of a DIY feel to it, but still managed to look polished and pulled together. Hail to the youth of lockdown, and to their chic and easy aesthetic. Templer is definitely on to something big.

