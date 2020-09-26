Portraits of protesters: 'We're doing it for justice for Breonna Taylor'

For more than 120 days now, protesters have been gathering in downtown Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park calling for racial justice and charges against the officers involved in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

From spring to summer and now to fall, the small plaza that sits in front of the Kentucky city’s Metro Hall and Hall of Justice has been a place for protesters to gather, mourn, rally and, at times, celebrate. Its heart is an always growing and changing memorial to Breonna Taylor filled with artwork and messages.

The square – now referred to as Injustice Square Park by many – attracts a wide variety of people: From homeless to politicians, college kids to the elderly. They are young, old, rich, poor, Black, white and neither. The park has taken on a life of its own and some regulars there have their own duties as well: there are live-streamers who broadcast events, gardeners, medics who treat medical emergencies and cooks who serve up feasts to crowds.

On Wednesday, those in the square were overcome with sadness and anger when it was announced that a grand jury would only bring wanton endangerment charges against one officer, Brett Hankison, for shots he fired that entered an apartment neighboring Taylor’s. To protesters, no justice had been served.”

Hankison had previously been fired from the Louisville metro police pepartment for “wantonly and blindly” firing into Taylor’s apartment while showing “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.” While Taylor was hit by six bullets, Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said only one of the shots was fatal and that shot was fired by Myles Cosgrove, who was not charged with any crime.

In Louisville, curfew is in effect and the national guard has been called in. Downtown businesses are mostly boarded up and the city has blocked off streets leading to much of the city center. More than 150 people have been arrested in recent days. Protesters say they are undeterred and will keep pushing for racial justice and keep saying Breonna Taylor’s name.

Here are five of their stories:

Maxwell Mitchell, 32

Back before the pandemic shut things down, graphic designer Maxwell Mitchell was always setting up phones to live-stream poetry slams, concerts and other community events. On the first day of massive protests in Louisville – the evening of 28 May after a 911 call made by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker was made public – he knew what he had to do.

“It was sort of muscle memory to pull out my phone and start live-streaming,” he said.

Mitchell has been a fixture at the protests ever since, capturing scenes of both quiet and chaos in the city. Like a small cadre of other streamers who have dedicated themselves to covering the protests, Mitchell often records scenes that occur when traditional journalists are absent or their cameras are pointed elsewhere.

On the night of 27 June, Mitchell was filming as a man opened fire on the protest square with a pistol, killing Tyler Gerth, a 27-year-old photographer who had been documenting the protests. Mitchell’s video was the clearest of the incident.

“I kept the camera steady, stayed low and just kept my breathing calm,” he said. “His [Gerth’s] family was able to use that and courts were able to use that to deduce who that was. I was told I was the only one who was live at that moment. So I’m just really happy I did that.”

Like Louisville’s other live-streamers, he considers himself a part of the protest movement.

Chris Wells, 31, protest organizer

As feelings of anger, sadness and hopelessness spread over many in Louisville after the announcement that no one would be charged with Taylor’s killing, protest organizer Chris Wells was still feeling optimistic.

“I say everything that’s been going on is beautiful, period,” he said. “Because it’s not just one city, it’s not just one town, it’s the whole nation. So it’s beautiful. And they’re all doing it for justice for Breonna Taylor.”

To Wells, change is happening. There is a ban on no-knock warrants in Louisville and such bans are being discussed on a national level. People are paying attention to what’s going on. People are saying Breonna Taylor’s name.

You’re not running from this cause any more.

