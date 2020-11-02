Portraits Of The People celebrate heroes contributing to arts in communities

Celebrity photographer Chris Floyd has said he hopes to draw attention to unsung heroes who have contributed to the arts in their local community with a new set of portraits.

He spent two weeks driving round the UK to capture 14 people who have worked in creative industries through the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs, entitled Portraits Of The People, include the organiser of a charity supporting children who are on the autistic spectrum through digital visual arts, the founder of a theatre company focused on telling the stories of Africans in the diaspora, and the artistic director of an organisation that gives patients and healthcare workers a programme of visual art, dance, music, film-making, creative writing, and even a clowndoctor.

Jenny Elliott of Arts Care (Chris Floyd)

Floyd told the PA news agency: “These kind of projects are so rare, where you get carte blanche to just go off and do how you want to do it, going all over the country for 10 days to photograph all these people who have done fantastic artistic things during lockdown for the benefit of their communities and people around them.

“The case studies were fantastic, things like opera, poetry, graffiti, inter-faith relations, all that kind of stuff, and from a selfish point of view it was an opportunity to go on a massive road trip around the country.”

Discussing how he navigated the trip through various tiers of restrictions, he said: “I was working so you’re not barred from doing work – I’m a photographer so I can’t work from home.

Shamim Azad, poet in residence at Apples and Snakes in London (Chris Floyd)

“There was some discussion initially about photographing people over Zoom and I was really against that because I think it’s a gimmick, it becomes all about the gimmick, it’s all about the glitter on the pinecone and not about the pinecone.

“We were quite lucky that we were in and out of places by the skin of our teeth – we got in and out of Cardiff by lunchtime on lockdown day.

“Everywhere we went the one consistent thing I noticed from people was just general confusion about what they were not allowed to do.”

Jennifer Hill, producer in the Welsh National Opera (Chris Floyd)

