Porto vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

Liverpool head to Portugal to face FC Porto in their second Champions League group stage fixture of the season. The Reds beat AC Milan last time out, while their hosts this evening held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw, the first of no doubt several intriguing results in what will be a very tight group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this term and are top of the Premier League, a point clear after six games - and face reigning champions Manchester City at the weekend. Before that, though, they’ll want to get the job done on the European scene and put themselves in a strong position in Group B, which means trying to take all three points at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Reds’ boss is unconcerned by his team’s defending despite conceding three to Brentford in an enthralling draw at the weekend, though noted an improvement was required on Tuesday night:

“It’s not that much of a concern because I don’t think you should make these things bigger than they are – but we have to show a reaction, that’s for sure. It’s really tricky to win a football game when you are not defending on your highest level and that’s what we didn’t do. We spoke about it and we know we cannot do it like that. I think we have sorted it but we have to show it tomorrow.”

Follow all the build-up and live action from Porto vs Liverpool in the Champions League below:

Porto vs Liverpool

8pm BST kick-off

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Porto XI: Costa; Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Otavio, Luis Diaz; Taremi, Martinez

Porto 0 - 0 Liverpool

20:06 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Curtis Jones wins the ball just outside his own penalty area and plays it out to Andy Robertson who bombs down the left hand side for the Reds. Mo Salah and Diogo Jota fly up the pitch with him and the Liverpool left-back whips a cross in towards Salah. Salah is put under pressure by Zaidu and the defender gets to the ball first and heads it clear.

Porto 0 - 0 Liverpool

20:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Sadio Mane loses the ball in midfield but Virgil van Dijk steps up to quickly close down the counter-attack. He gives the ball to Joel Matip who fires a fine diagonal ball out to Mane on the left wing. Mane fails to bring the ball under control and it goes out of play.

Porto 0 - 0 Liverpool

20:00 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Both teams take the knee ahead of kick off and get applauded by the watching fans. Liverpool kick off the game and send the ball out to the left wing winning an early throw in.

Porto vs Liverpool

19:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. The teams head oout onto the pitch. Liverpool are wearing black armbands in memory of record goalscorer Roger Hunt who has passed away. The Reds will want to put in a good performance for him tonight.

Pepe injured himself during the warm-ups so Porto have been forced into a late change. Fabio Cardoso replaces him in the starting XI.

Liverpool also unbeaten

19:54 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are also in great form this season. They’re unbeaten in eight games so far across all competitions with six wins and two draws. They’ve scored three goals in each of their last five games and have a brilliant scoring record against Porto.

Last time they visited the Estadio do Dragao the Reds came away with a 4-1 win. Can they match that this evening?

Porto in great form

19:49 , Michael Jones

Porto are currently on an 18-game unbeaten run since losing to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season. They have won each of their last seven home matches in all competitions scoring 23 goals and conceding just three.

Porto have never beaten Liverpool in eight of the previous meetings between the sides. Could they break that duck tonight?

Jota returns to Porto

19:43 , Michael Jones

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota returns to the Estadio do Dragao to face his former club tonight.

The forward spent one season with Porto back in 2016/17 and scored nine goals in 38 games while on loan from Atlético Madrid. That means the 24-year-old will face two of his former clubs in the group stage.

Porto vs Liverpool

19:39 , Michael Jones

This will be the fifth time Liverpool have faced Porto in the Champions League under Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds have won more games (three), scored more goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (three) against Porto than any other opponent in the competition under Klopp.

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold’s injury

19:36 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke before kick off and gave an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s groin injury saying:

Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment. “He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well. He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that. “It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again.”

400 up for Henderson

19:32 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson makes his 400th appearance for Liverpool tonight and it is also his 60th appearance in Europe. Henderson scored the winner for the Reds in matchday one and it would be the perfect way to celebrate this achievement if he can find the back of the net again this evening.

Porto yet to concede at home

19:26 , Michael Jones

Porto are yet to concede a goal at home this season and one of the main reasons for that consistency lies with Diogo Costa.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper seized his opportunity following Marchesín’s injury andhas impressed with clean sheets at home as well as against Atletico Madrid in matchday one.

Roger Hunt: Liverpool legend and England World Cup winner dies aged 83

19:20 , Michael Jones

It’s been a sad day for Liverpool FC and sports fans across the country as 1966 World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt passed away.

The club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account: “We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger‘s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938-2021.”

Liverpool legend and World Cup winner Roger Hunt has died

Liverpool and Barcelona primed for a taste of Portugal’s talent factory in Champions League

19:14 , Michael Jones

An associate of Jorge Mendes revealed that when England’s powerhouses or Spain’s big two would travel to Portugal for European commitments, the agent would joke, “here comes the bank”.

It wasn’t one of those “funny like a clown” lines, more befitting the “it’s funny ’cause it’s true” file. Eleven of the 25 most expensive exports from the Primeira Liga were directly transferred to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City.

That detail only scratches the surface of investment La Liga’s giants and the Premier League’s top six pour into the country’s football, with one talent spotter that surveys the region for City saying it feels “like there are more scouts than players in Portugal”.

Liverpool and Barcelona set for taste of Portugal’s talent factory

Klopp on Porto

19:10 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, is not taking his previous wins against Porto for granted and expects a difficult match for his team tonight. Under Klopp Liverpool beat Porto 6-1 over two legs in the 2018/19 Champions League but Klopp believes Porto have changed. He said:

“Porto always change a little bit because they obviously have players going out and players coming in. Still the same manager. It’s not an advantage at all that we won the last two games there, absolutely not, because you only have to think of yourself in the position of the opponent – the first thing you want to do is make sure similar things will not happen again.

“So that makes the job not easier for us. But it’s not about that, we are not like that, we don’t think about the last two games we played there, we think about this game.”

Conceicao not looking to past results

19:02 , Michael Jones

Porto’s manager Sergio Conceição is well aware of Porto’s negative record against Liverpool which include two heavy home defeats under his command.

However, Conceicao is not keen to look at the past saying: “Only three players of our current squad faced Liverpool in 2019. It will be a different game and the outcome depends on our strategy and the way we are able to apply it.”

Porto vs Liverpool

18:54 , Michael Jones

Porto have never beaten Liverpool in competitive football. They sides have met six times with Liverpool winning four and the other two matches ending in draws.

The most recent matches have belonged to the Reds who thumped the Portuguese side 6-1 on aggregate in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.

Porto are no pushovers though. They drew 0-0 against La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in their first Champions League group game this season and reached the quarter-finals last season where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.

Porto vs Liverpool - Team news

18:46 , Michael Jones

Porto XI: Diogo Costa, Pepe, Marcano, Luis Diaz, Uribe, Taremi, Zaidu, Corona, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Toni Martinez

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Jurgen Klopp makes one change to the Liverpool team that drew 3-3 with Brentford at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold has a sore groin and sits out the game with James Milner taking his place at right-back.

The Reds to face @FCPorto 👊 🔴 #PORLIV



Trent misses out with a sore groin. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

Porto vs Liverpool - Recent results

18:41 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored three goals in each of their last five matches across all competitions. They’ve won four of those five games with the fifth ending in a 3-3 draw against Brentford in the Premier League last time out.

On matchday one of their Champions League campaign the Reds faced off against AC Milan. A Fikayo Tomori own-goal gave them the lead at Anfield before two shock goals from Milan put the visitors in charge at the break. Mo Salah found the target just after half-time before Jordan Henderson blasted home a 69th minute winner.

Are we in for something similar tonight?

Porto vs Liverpool

18:34 , Michael Jones

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are both sidelined with long-term injuries for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp reported no new injury concerns and said he will be taking a full squad to Porto.

Jordan Henderson is in contention to make his 400th appearance for the club and would become only the 27th player to achieve that feat.

Porto vs Liverpool

18:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to the Estadio do Dragao to face Porto this evening. Victory will give them a perfect start to their Champions League campaign and keep them at the top of Group B.

Official team news is expected shortly.

Porto vs Liverpool: Live Champions League action

15:25 , Karl Matchett

Evening all and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of FC Porto against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Group B encounter sees both teams happy the starts they have made so far in Europe; the Reds saw off AC Milan while Porto held Atletico Madrid on the road to a 0-0 draw. While they exited early last year amid a host of injury issues, Liverpool are among the front-runners for many to succeed on the continental stage this term and their unbeaten start to the campaign domestically certainly attests to that.

Porto have made a similarly decent start, second in the Primeira Liga after seven games without defeat, and they’ll be optimistic of keeping that positive run going here after keeping out Diego Simeone’s men two weeks ago. However, the Reds have a great recent record against Porto - they knocked out their hosts tonight in the last 16 back in 17/18, en route to being runners-up, and then again in the quarter-finals a year later, going on to win the Champions League. By contrast, Porto have never beaten the Reds.