Porto vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League score and goal updates as Arteta names unchanged team

Arsenal hope to transfer their wonderful domestic form to the European stage this evening as they take on Porto in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Gunners get their campaign back underway with a trip to Portugal having won five successive matches following their winter break which Mikel Arteta says ‘refreshed’ the squad. In that run the Premier League team has scored 21 goals and have placed themselves as contenders to win the title.

Arteta has other goals too though and a strong showing in Europe is close to the top of his bucket list. Arsenal have reached the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in seven years but face a difficult test against Porto.

Porto are third in Liga Portugal and finished second in Group H behind Barcelona with four wins from their six group games. They are unbeaten in their last three home matches against Arsenal and will feel confident about causing an upset tonight.

Porto vs Arsenal LIVE

Porto host Arsenal in the Champions League, live on TNT Sports 1

Arsenal are on a five-match winning run

Porto have not lost to Arsenal in their last three home games

Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Otavio, Pepe, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Pepe; Conceicao, Evanilson, Galeno

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

FC Porto 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Arsenal are trying to shift Porto up the pitch as the home side seem wary in these opening stages. They’re sat deeper than the Gunners’ pacey wingers would like and there’s not much space in behind yet.

Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Declan Rice lunges into a tackle on Galeno who attempts to weave down the line. Rice catches the forward and brings him down which also earns the midfielder the first yellow card of the match.

Kick off! Porto 0-0 Arsenal

20:01 , Mike Jones

The home side get the match underway and work the ball into the back line. A fizzing crossfield pass is drilled towards Ben White but William Saliba intercepts before the ball reaches his teammate and Arsenal take control of the ball.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

Martin Odegaard leads out the Gunners with most of the starting XI making their debuts in the Champions League knockout rounds.

How will Mikel Arteta’s men fare tonight? Kick off is up next...

Porto vs Arsenal

19:55 , Mike Jones

At 40 years and 360 days Pepe is the oldest outfield player to start a knockout stage game in the Champions League, beating the previous record of Ryan Giggs for Manchester United against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals in April 2014 (40 years 123 days).

Porto vs Arsenal

19:45 , Mike Jones

Porto have been eliminated from seven of their eight Champions League knockout ties against English opposition. The exception was a last-16 victory against Manchester United on their way to lifting the trophy in 2003/04.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight Uefa club competition matches against Portuguese teams with three wins and five draws.

However they were eliminated on penalties by Sporting in last season’s Europa League after 2-2 and 1-1 draws between the teams.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:30 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side picked up 13 points in this season’s group stage to finish four above runners-up PSV Eindhoven in Group B.

Porto managed only one point fewer in Group H but missed out on top spot by virtue of their head-to-head record against Barcelona, who beat them twice.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:25 , Mike Jones

Kai Havertz was also on target at this venue against tonight’s hosts Porto.

He struck the final goal for his previous club Bayer Leverkusen in their 3-1 win over Porto in the Europa League, back in February 2020.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are in the round of 16 for the 15th time, one more than Porto and behind only Real Madrid (21), Bayern Munich (20), Barcelona (18) and Chelsea (17).

But, the London club’s nine losses at this stage is a Champions League record.

Porto vs Arsenal

19:15 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have tended to start fast in Europe this season. 12 of their 16 goals have come before half-time, which more than any other side in the tournament.

Martin Odegaard talks up Arsenal’s double chances ahead of Champions League return

19:10 , Mike Jones

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal must harness their growing momentum as they target a Premier League and Champions League double.

Saturday’s 5-0 win at Burnley meant the Gunners have kicked off a calendar year with five straight league wins for the first time in their history.

Arteta’s second-placed side are two points behind leaders Liverpool and now turn their attention to European action.

Martin Odegaard talks up Arsenal’s double chances ahead of Champions League return

Arsenal team changes

19:07 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged Arsenal team for the third consecutive match. The Gunners are producing some incredible displays of late and the manager obviously believes that consistency is key to their success.

Porto vs Arsenal line-ups

19:03 , Mike Jones

Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Otavio, Pepe, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Pepe; Conceicao, Evanilson, Galeno

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Arteta on Porto

18:55 , Mike Jones

“I’ve been really impressed by Porto.” said Mikel Arteta in the build up to tonight’s clash.

“I know the manager really well, and their history. They have quality across the pitch and will be really tough opponents. We have earned the right to be here.

“We haven’t been here [in the last 16] for seven years and haven’t got to the next stage for 14. That’s the challenge. We are excited and will go for it with full belief.”

Porto vs Arsenal

18:50 , Mike Jones

Two members of Arsenal’s squad have fond memories of the Estádio do Dragão.

Kai Havertz and Jorginho both played in the 2021 Champions League final held here as Chelsea and Manchester City went toe-to-toe.

The German’s strike provided the winner for the London club on that occasion. Will he be as influential tonight?

Porto vs Arsenal

18:47 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are bidding to end a record run of seven successive Champions League round of 16 defeats as they travel to the Estádio do Dragão to take on a Porto side who themselves have not progressed beyond this stage since 2020/21.

The Gunners, in their first Champions League campaign for seven seasons, lost in the last 16 in every campaign between 2010/11 and 2016/17, their last aggregate victory at this juncture coming at Porto’s expense in 2009/10.

Sergio Conceicao on facing Arsenal

18:40 , Mike Jones

The Porto head coach said: “Arsenal have players with great technique and talent, but we also have quality.

“They are a team who enjoy a lot of possession and know how to perform in the final third, and they will be very different to any side we face domestically.

“We have to be very competent in each phase of the match if we want to compete.”

Arteta on winning the Champions League

18:30 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta says winning the Champions League would be ‘incredible’ and to do so this year would be a dream as the final is being held in London at Wembley.

“It should be incredible to have that feeling to lift that cup, in London, the first of June. It is there,” said the Gunners boss.

“It is in our minds. It is a dream, but there are a lot of things you have to earn the right to do before that and tomorrow we have a big obstacle ahead of us. We are really looking forward to it.”

Arteta: Arsenal don’t have the experience but do have ‘full belief’

18:25 , Mike Jones

“We don’t have the experience, that’s the reality – 95 per cent of these players haven’t played this competition, they haven’t played the last 16.

“I haven’t (managed at this stage). But they have so much energy and enthusiasm to play well and that’s our desire and how we’re going to play the game.

“It’s great. We have earned the right to be here. It’s been seven years since we’ve been at the top table for these kind of matches and 14 years since we were able to go to the next stage.

“That’s the challenge. We know what is ahead of us, but we are very excited to face it and to go for it with full belief, that’s for sure.”

Progressing in Champions League is Arsenal’s ambition says Mikel Arteta

18:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal will be firm favourites at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night as Mikel Arteta looks to go further in the Champions League than he ever managed as a player at the club.

“They (the players) know that we have not been in the competition for seven years,” the Spaniard said.

“Obviously some of them were here and they know the story and they know that what happened in the past is irrelevant, it is the challenge and ambition that we have now to go through.”

Porto vs Arsenal prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

Despite recent results not going their way against Porto an in-form Arsenal could well prove too much for their Portuguese opponents and take a healthy lead back to the Emirates.

Porto 1-3 Arsenal.

Porto vs Arsenal early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Porto have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their last-16 tie after striker Mehdi Taremi was ruled out due to an adductor injury suffered in training. The hosts will also be without Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano, while midfielder Stephen Eustaquio remains a doubt.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to welcome back the quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira from injury with all four close to a return. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

How to watch Porto vs Arsenal

18:05 , Mike Jones

Porto vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 February at Estadio do Dragao Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the Discovery+ app.

Porto vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 February at Estadio do Dragao Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the Discovery+ app.

Porto vs Arsenal

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Arsenal get their European campaign back underway.

They travel to Portugal to face Porto in the last-16 and hope to continue a run of form that has seen them win five matches in a row scoring 21 goals in the process.

The Gunners have not won away at Porto in their last three attempts but Mikel Arteta believes that his young team could get the job done tonight.

We’ll have all the action, team news and updates throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to get off at 8pm.