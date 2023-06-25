PortMiami closes to marine traffic after vessel collision; cruise ships delayed

PortMiami closed to marine traffic Sunday after a collision between two vessels that killed one person.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call that a yacht had collided with a ferry vessel Pelican II around 4 to 5 a.m., according to spokesperson Ryan Estrada. By the time Coast Guard personnel arrived, the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue had rescued one person and recovered one body, he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating and working to remove the yacht, which sank, Estrada said. “The Pelican II reported no damage, and we set up a security perimeter around Government Cut, essentially closing down the Port of Miami,” he said.

The south channel is open, but the north channel remains closed, Estrada said. He did not have a timeline for reopening.

The closure will impact cruise passengers on board Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration ship, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape, and MSC Seascape, PortMiami said on Twitter. “For more information, Carnival passengers can sign up for text alerts by texting CCL3 to CRUISE (278473); MSC (833) 578-6488 and NCL (866) 234-7350),” the port said.

Carnival spokesperson Matt Lupoli said the incident will impact guests’ debarkation and “the embarkation of the next voyages.”

“We have been in direct contact with our guests and will continue to provide them updates as we learn more information from port officials,” he said in an emailed statement. Norwegian and MSC did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

