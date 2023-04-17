Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Call Scheduled for 9:00 am ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company”) to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 4553626.

A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 11th through May 18th.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v8f43d5t. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor

New York, NY 10022

info@portmanridge.com

Jason Roos

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-2880

Story continues

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@equityny.com

(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.

Val Ferraro

vferraro@equityny.com

(212) 836-9633



