Portland visits Atlanta on 4-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (19-53, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (32-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hits the road against Atlanta looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Hawks are 18-17 in home games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 13.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Trae Young leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 8-26 on the road. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference giving up only 115.8 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Hawks average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Hawks allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 106-102 in the last matchup on March 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.5 points for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jerami Grant is averaging 21 points for the Trail Blazers. Dalano Banton is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (toe).

Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton: day to day (elbow), Anfernee Simons: day to day (knee), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: day to day (hamstring), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press