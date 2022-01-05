Trail Blazers to decide on plan for Damian Lillard after abdominal injury continues to linger

Damian Lillard’s abdominal injury isn’t getting any better — and the Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to make a decision.

Lillard will miss his second straight game on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat with his recurring abdominal injury, something that’s kept him out of eight games so far this season and has been bothering him since playing for Team USA in the Olympics.

Though Portland coach Chauncey Billups said on Tuesday that the Trail Blazers don’t have any timetable for Lillard’s return, he said they’ll come together in the near future to figure out how best to do that — whether that means an extended absence or even surgery.

“I think what we’re gonna do is just kind of meet, put all our heads together here soon and then talk through some of those things,” Billups said, via The Oregonian . “I think that’s probably gonna be the route that we go if he doesn’t get some kind of relief there. Because I can only imagine how frustrated he is. We all know that this dude wants to play every game and play every minute of every game.”

Lillard has averaged 24 points per contest in 29 games so far this season, his lowest output since the 2014-15 campaign. He’s also shooting a career-low 40% from the field and 32.4% from the 3-point line.

Lillard missed his first game of the season in November, and then missed five straight games in early December before he received a cortisone injection to help with the pain. Lillard returned for Portland’s next nine games before missing Monday’s 136-131 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Without him, the Trail Blazers are just 2-7. They’ve also lost 14 of their last 18 games and four of their last five headed into Wednesday night.

Though Portland certainly needs Lillard, they’ll want to make a decision sooner or later. As long as he’s physically able, though, Billups knows what Lillard would choose to do.

“We’re having a rough go at it in terms of COVID and how it hit us, CJ being down, our record isn’t great. “But none of those things even matter to him,” Billups said, via The Oregonian. “He’s a hooper. He’s a basketball player. So, he wants to play every single game if he can.”