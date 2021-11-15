Thorns goalie Bella Bixby reveals her dad died ahead of semifinal loss to Red Stars

Bella Bixby's dad committed suicide last week, something she said she couldn't hold in anymore after they were eliminated from the NWSL playoffs on Sunday afternoon. (Amy Kontras/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Portland Thorns goalie Bella Bixby took to Twitter on Sunday night following their upset loss to the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL semifinals, and revealed that her father committed suicide last week.

Bixby, though not blaming the loss on that, said she simply broke down after the game and couldn’t hide it anymore.

“I don’t feel like I owe anyone an explanation, but I do feel like I’m ready to say it,” she wrote. “My father died this week by suicide. And I’ve surprised myself how strong I’ve been, but I couldn’t hold it in anymore. My playing for this city meant so much to him.

“I think regardless of the outcome tonight, I would’ve broke down — you can only hold it in for so long.”

I think regardless of the outcome tonight, I would’ve broke down— you can only hold it in for so long. Thank you, rose city, for the unconditional support this year. It was a good one. And thank you to the @PDXRivetersSG for having my dad as an honorary capo tonight. ❤️🌹 — Bella Bixby (@bellageist) November 15, 2021

Bixby and the Thorns fell to the Red Stars 2-0 on Sunday, ending their season after many expected them to play for the NWSL title. Portland actually outshot Chicago 21-5 in the match, but Kate Johnson scored in the 37th minute and then Sarah Woldmoe got another one past Bixby in the 59th minute.

That shot, from way out in the corner, just barely snuck past Bixby at the post and somehow made its way into the net.

OH MY! GOAL @chicagoredstars! And it's the substitute Katie Johnson, who sneaks it in passed Bella Bixby at the near post!



From THIS angle 😱pic.twitter.com/8lBvgmYKV1 — The Equalizer (@EqualizerSoccer) November 14, 2021

The Red Stars will now take on the Washington Spirit in the championship match.

Bixby just finished her second season with the Thorns. She’s allowed 11 goals in 16 starts.

We love you, Bella. https://t.co/HnwO6JAjK4 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) November 15, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your loved ones, Bella ❤️ https://t.co/z8RhYBuehB — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 15, 2021