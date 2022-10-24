Portland Thorns defeat San Diego Wave in NWSL playoff after wild final minute of stoppage time

Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
·5 min read

PORTLAND, Oregon — Two days before the NWSL semifinal between the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave, Portland midfield Crystal Dunn admitted it’s sometimes been hard, in a season awash with off-field issues, to find joy playing “this beautiful game.”

“We’re trying to compete and win and balance this whole idea of playing for pride and playing for the name on our chest even though we know that what our club represents at this moment isn’t this shining light,” Dunn said Friday.

But Sunday at Providence Park, Dunn’s (very) late-game heroics assured that this club, at least for one day, won’t be known chiefly for its embattled owner and his mismanagement. Instead, it’ll be known for working moms and what they’re capable of.

Just five months after giving birth to son Marcel and with a little over a minute left in stoppage time, Dunn sent a right-footed rocket from the edge of the box over the outstretched arms of San Diego goal keeper Kailen Sheridan, giving the Thorns a 2-1 win and a trip to the NWSL final next weekend against Kansas City in Washington, D.C.

And to think, she almost skipped this season.

“There was apart of me that thought, maybe I just take the rest of this year off, maybe I hit reset and start fresh in 2023,” an obviously exuberant Dunn said afterward. “But for me, I always wanted to end this year the best way that I could.”

Told that it had been only 156 days since Dunn had given birth, Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson deadpanned, “I have food in my fridge older than that.”

Dunn was back practicing just two months after giving birth, an accelerated timeline that she credits, in part, to husband Pierre Sourer, a professional trainer. Dunn liked pushing her body to the brink, she admitted. She wanted to contribute to her team — and show other moms what’s possible.

The score Sunday was cathartic not just because it was Dunn’s first goal as a mom, but because of everything hanging over the Thorns this season. The goal set off a wild celebration throughout Providence Park, where 22,035 rabid supporters erupted. Thorns midfielder Rocky Rodriguez described the moment as “an explosion of emotions for the whole stadium, and the whole city.”

“It’s been a long year, not just for our club but for the whole NWSL,” Dunn said. “But who’s not fired up to play in the semifinals? These are the moments where you can forget all the distractions.”

MORE: Merritt Paulson's power lies with Portland Timbers, Thorns. Now, he's being pressured to sell

Rodriguez had scored the Thorns’ other goal in the 21st minute, when the ball popped out to her and she needed just one touch to hit a gorgeously placed volley into the top corner. As Dunn left the postgame press conference Sunday, she joked that she was “just trying to be like Rocky.”

“For me (the shot) was just about, you have to get it on frame,” Dunn said of her score. “It’s the worst feeling in the world when you strike a ball and it goes sailing into the stands and you’re like, ‘I didn’t even give my teammates a chance.’”

San Diego struck first on a perfectly lofted ball from Alex Morgan, which Taylor Kornieck nodded in to go up 1-0 in the 8th minute. The teams played mostly even after that, and the game was on the cusp of going to extra time when Dunn, who had subbed in in the 62nd minute, made sure it ended on time — after all, her baby has a schedule to adhere to.

Dunn said Friday there have been times this season when everything got so heavy, it was tough for players to compartmentalize. That’s been particularly true the last three weeks, when ignoring off-field issues was next to impossible following the Oct. 3 release of a report commissioned by U.S. Soccer and led by former Attorney General Sally Yates which revealed wide spread abuse throughout the NWSL.

Portland owner Merritt Paulson was named as one of the worst offenders, and since the report’s publication, fans and numerous players — including Thorns star Becky Sauerbrunn — have called for Paulson to sell.

Paulson fired two front office executives days after the report published, but is still being pressured to leave the game he has long championed. Numerous sponsors have either severed ties or put their relationship with the clubs on pause.

A Thorns spokeswoman said Sunday she was unsure if Paulson attended the semifinal match. He was not visible in his usual seat in the owner’s box.

Fans, who have been vocal on social media about Paulson needing to exit, made their frustration clear on Sunday, too. Minutes before the game kicked off, thousands of fans held up “FOR SALE” signs.

Raquel Rodríguez (11) and Crystal Dunn celebrate following their team's NWSL playoff win over San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park.
Raquel Rodríguez (11) and Crystal Dunn celebrate following their team's NWSL playoff win over San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park.

But the story was Dunn, the 5-foot-1 veteran who has taken it upon herself to inject joy and energy into every room she enters, even when she was sidelined before and after giving birth. Dunn was a regular in the Thorns locker room all season, even as her baby belly grew and her due date approached. She found joy in connecting with teammates and “being an athlete, even if I wasn’t competing at the moment.”

“She should be the poster woman for everything,” Wilkinson said of Dunn. “I do think it’s a surprise to many that she’s actually pretty introverted, she’s pretty quiet. She gives what she feels is needed to her teammates and then does her own thing. That is the epitome of a leader — she knows what’s needed and she gives it.”

Portland Thorns FC player Crystal Dunn poses for a photo with husband Pierre Soubrier and their son Marcel Jean at Providence Park on June 19, 2022.
Portland Thorns FC player Crystal Dunn poses for a photo with husband Pierre Soubrier and their son Marcel Jean at Providence Park on June 19, 2022.

Sunday, what they needed was an emotional lift and another goal. She gave them both, then celebrated in the best way.

“Stepping off the field and being able to hold my child (right after), is exactly why I did all this,” Dunn said.

And just to clarify — she’s not sure if Marcel, was awake or napping when she sent the Thorns to the NWSL final. But she’s excited to show him the replay as he gets older, and explain why she credits him with an assist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NWSL playoffs: Portland Thorns get dramatic win over San Diego Wave

Latest Stories

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep