Portland takes on Phoenix, aims to halt 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10-28, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup against Phoenix after losing three in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 5-22 in Western Conference games. Portland has the NBA's lowest-scoring offense averaging just 107.1 points per game.

The Suns are 13-14 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The Trail Blazers' 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Suns allow. The Suns average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 109-88 on Jan. 2, with Bradley Beal scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 21.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (adductor).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Drew Eubanks: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press