Portland takes on Orlando, looks to end 5-game skid

Orlando Magic (12-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-33, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with Orlando as losers of five straight games.

The Trail Blazers have gone 14-15 in home games. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 41.9 points per game in the paint.

The Magic have gone 7-23 away from home. Orlando is 9-27 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 98-88 in the last matchup on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Magic. Chuma Okeke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 105.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (knee), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press