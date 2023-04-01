Portland takes on Minnesota on 5-game losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (32-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland enters the matchup with Minnesota after losing five straight games.

The Timberwolves are 8-7 against division opponents. Minnesota has a 14-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trail Blazers are 6-9 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Portland is 18-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 113-106 on Jan. 5, with Anthony Edwards scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 16.5 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Damian Lillard is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 105.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: out (illness), Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (lumbar), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Nassir Little: day to day (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (lumbar).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press