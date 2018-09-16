Portland State breaks 15-game skid with dominating 63-14 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Davis Alexander passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and Portland State ended a 15-game losing streak, pounding NAIA College of Idaho 63-14 on Saturday.

The losing skid stretched back to the 2016 season.

The Vikings scored twice in four seconds to close a 28-point first quarter. Carlos Marlin ran in from the 6 with 42 seconds left in the period. Anthony Adams jumped on a College of Idaho fumble in the end zone four ticks later.

Portland State scored 21 points off four College of Idaho turnovers and racked up 657 yards total offense.

Alexander and Jalani Eason each passed for more than 100 yards, a combined 307, and four scores. Davis Koetter led eight receivers with105 yards and a touchdown on two catches.

Carlos Martin rushed for one touchdown and Keegan Crafton caught a 17-yard pass from Darius-James Peterson for another, but the Yotes have lost four in a row to open the season.

The Portland Timbers of the MLS had a home game Saturday, forcing PSU to move to Hillsboro Stadium.