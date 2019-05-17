Portland police: Ex-Oregon WR Keanon Lowe tackled gunman at high school

Keanon Lowe played at Oregon from 2011-14. (AP)

According to police, former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe is credited with tackling a man with a gun at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon.

Portland police responded to the call of a man with the gun at the high school just before noon on Friday. They said Lowe, the school’s football coach, was able to tackle and get the man to the ground before anyone was injured.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Students at the school were evacuated after the school was initially put on lockdown and told news outlets that the gunman was a student at the school. Police said the student had intended to harm himself. From OregonLive.com:

Police said no one was hurt in the incident and that there are no additional suspects. They hadn’t determined by approximately 2 p.m. whether any shots were actually fired.

An online city dispatch tracker refers to the incident as a suicide attempt or threat with weapon. A parent said students reported that the suspect, a fellow student, had brought a gun to the school with the intention of committing suicide. A source said the suspect had a shotgun.

Police said Lowe tackled the student by the school’s tennis courts.

Lowe is coaching high school football after playing at Oregon from 2011-14. He had 68 catches for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns in his Ducks career. Lowe averaged nearly 15 yards a catch in 2014, the year Oregon went to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and lost to Ohio State.

A native of Portland, Lowe went to Jesuit High School.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



