Portland plays Oklahoma City on 7-game home slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (42-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-43, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland is looking to end its seven-game home slide with a win against Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers are 8-33 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has an 8-27 record against teams above .500.

The Thunder are 10-4 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trail Blazers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up (13.6). The Thunder are shooting 50.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 49.3% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won 111-109 in the last matchup on Jan. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 21.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: day to day (quad), Toumani Camara: day to day (illness), Deandre Ayton: day to day (hand), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Scoot Henderson: out (abductor), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (hip), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Thunder: Jaylin Williams: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press