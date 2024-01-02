Portland plays Dallas on 5-game road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (9-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to end its five-game road slide when the Trail Blazers visit Dallas.

The Mavericks are 14-12 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trail Blazers are 5-18 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.3 per game the Mavericks allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 131-120 on Dec. 17, with Luka Doncic scoring 40 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jerami Grant is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Trail Blazers: Toumani Camara: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (illness), Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Duop Reath: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press