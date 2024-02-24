Portland plays Charlotte on 5-game home slide

Charlotte Hornets (14-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (15-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Charlotte looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Trail Blazers are 9-18 on their home court. Portland has a 3-25 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 6-21 on the road. Charlotte is 6-21 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up (13.5). The Hornets average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 21.5 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Scoot Henderson: out (abductor), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Rayan Rupert: out (ankle), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (knee), Mark Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press