Portland IndyCar: Power grabs pole, Dixon will start 11th

motorsport.com

Power, who has now edged ahead of AJ Foyt in IndyCar’s all-time pole-winning stakes, was a startling 0.3410sec faster than Newgarden on a sub-one-minute lap, while Alexander Rossi proved the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, taking third place, just 0.05sec behind Newgarden.

The Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan team deserved a huge congratulations for their rebuild efforts after Sebastien Bourdais had a 130mph spin off the track at Turn 9 in morning practice. The repaired car was set up well enough to allow the 2007 Portland winner to claim fourth, ahead of two more Andretti cars, those of Ryan Hunter-Reay and impressive rookie Zach Veach.

James Hinchcliffe will roll off seventh fastest alongside Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Ed Jones, who outqualified teammate Dixon for only the fifth time this season.

Marco Andretti was ninth and slowest of the Andretti Autosport quartet, the only AA car to fail to graduate to the Firestone Fast Six. It was a disappointing outcome given that the Andretti-Herta #98 has been so strong this so far this week. Graham Rahal outpaced Dixon who said the car felt too loose on blacks and then got held up by another car on what was supposed to be his fastest lap. He will start alongside the faster of the two Ed Carpenter Racing cars, that of Jordan King.

Jack Harvey was unable to make it through from Q1 Group 1, in Meyer Shank Racing’s first race since the Mid-Ohio event, but will start 13th.

Substitute for injured Robert Wickens, Carlos Munoz – in his first event driving an IndyCar with the 2018 aerokit on a road course – will start an impressive 14th, only 0.0768sec off Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda teammate Hinchcliffe in the same session.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi went out straight away on reds, and while he didn’t escape Q1, he did outqualify temporary teammate and fellow rookie Santino Ferrucci, who nonetheless performed admirably to outqualify 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato in the second RLLR car.

Gabby Chaves was disappointed with 21st, with Harding Racing-Chevrolet having looked strong in testing and in the mid-teens during practice. However, he has outqualified a Penske, as Simon Pagenaud’s struggles were highlighted in Q1 – almost 0.9sec slower than Power’s best in the same session.

Q3 – the Firestone Fast Six

1

12

Will Power

2

57.3467

 

 

123.293

2

1

Josef Newgarden

4

57.6877

0.3410

0.3410

122.564

3

27

Alexander Rossi

4

57.7361

0.3894

0.0484

122.462

4

18

Sébastien Bourdais

2

57.8881

0.5414

0.1520

122.140

5

28

 Ryan Hunter-Reay

3

57.9699

0.6232

0.0818

121.968

6

26

Zach Veach

2

58.1057

0.7590

0.1358

121.683

Q2

1

12

Will Power

7

57.3556

 

 

123.273

2

27

Alexander Rossi

7

57.4291

0.0735

0.0735

123.115

3

18

Sébastien Bourdais

7

57.4632

0.1076

0.0341

123.042

4

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

6

57.4696

0.1140

0.0064

123.029

5

26

Zach Veach

5

57.5371

0.1815

0.0675

122.884

6

1

Josef Newgarden

7

57.5619

0.2063

0.0248

122.831

7

5

James Hinchcliffe

7

57.6429

0.2873

0.0810

122.659

8

10

Ed Jones

8

57.6499

0.2943

0.0070

122.644

9

98

Marco Andretti

7

57.7277

0.3721

0.0778

122.478

10

15

Graham Rahal

8

57.7772

0.4216

0.0495

122.374

11

9

Scott Dixon

8

57.8554

0.4998

0.0782

122.208

12

20

Jordan King

6

57.9010

0.5454

0.0456

122.112

Q1 Group 2

1

12

Will Power

6

57.2143

 

 

123.577

2

9

Scott Dixon

8

57.5496

0.3353

0.3353

122.858

3

18

Sébastien Bourdais

8

57.5534

0.3391

0.0038

122.849

4

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

8

57.5851

0.3708

0.0317

122.782

5

1

Josef Newgarden

8

57.5911

0.3768

0.0060

122.769

6

5

James Hinchcliffe

8

57.5980

0.3837

0.0069

122.754

7

6

Carlos Munoz

7

57.6748

0.4605

0.0768

122.591

8

19

Pietro Fittipaldi

7

57.7321

0.5178

0.0573

122.469

9

39

Santino Ferrucci

8

57.7735

0.5592

0.0414

122.381

10

30

Takuma Sato

8

57.7848

0.5705

0.0113

122.357

11

22

Simon Pagenaud

7

58.0983

0.8840

0.3135

121.697

12

14

Tony Kanaan

8

58.2531

1.0388

0.1548

121.374

13

23

Charlie Kimball

8

58.3219

1.1076

0.0688

121.231

Q1 Group 1

1

10

Ed Jones

8

57.5698

 

 

122.814

2

27

Alexander Rossi

7

57.5718

0.0020

0.0020

122.810

3

20

Jordan King

8

57.6326

0.0628

0.0608

122.681

4

26

Zach Veach

7

57.6874

0.1176

0.0548

122.564

5

15

Graham Rahal

8

57.7349

0.1651

0.0475

122.463

6

98

Marco Andretti

8

57.7480

0.1782

0.0131

122.435

7

60

Jack Harvey

8

57.9620

0.3922

0.2140

121.983

8

59

Max Chilton

7

57.9865

0.4167

0.0245

121.932

9

21

Spencer Pigot

8

57.9939

0.4241

0.0074

121.916

10

4

Matheus Leist

8

58.0036

0.4338

0.0097

121.896

11

88

Gabby Chaves

6

58.1635

0.5937

0.1599

121.561

12

32

Alfonso Celis Jr.

8

58.2735

0.7037

0.1100

121.331

What to Read Next