Portland faces Sacramento for conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Sacramento in Western Conference action Monday.

Sacramento went 46-36 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play last season. The Kings averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 35.7 bench points last season.

Portland finished 21-61 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 106.4 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 12.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: out (mcl).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

