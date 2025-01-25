Portland faces Oklahoma City, seeks 5th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-28, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of four games in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 11-23 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 6-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder have gone 20-7 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Thunder allow to opponents. The Thunder average 116.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 115.2 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 106.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: day to day (hand), Deandre Ayton: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Isaiah Joe: day to day (illness), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

