Portland faces Oklahoma City on 4-game road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (12-30, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (29-13, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Trail Blazers take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 17-10 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 121.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 1-6 against Northwest Division teams. Portland averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The Thunder average 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Thunder give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Trail Blazers 139-77 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 122.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 103.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (nasal contusion), Moses Brown: out (wrist), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee), Anfernee Simons: day to day (illness), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press