Portland faces Charlotte, aims to break 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (9-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

The Trail Blazers are 7-6 on their home court. Portland has a 5-4 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 5-13 on the road. Charlotte is 2-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Hornets 105-95 in their last matchup on Nov. 10. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Lillard is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: day to day (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (core).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press