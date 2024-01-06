Portland faces Brooklyn, looks to stop road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (9-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Brooklyn looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Nets are 10-8 on their home court. Brooklyn is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers are 4-14 on the road. Portland has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nets average 114.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 116.0 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.6 points for the Trail Blazers. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 110.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back).

Trail Blazers: Moses Brown: out (wrist), Jabari Walker: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press