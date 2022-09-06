Portion of Columbia’s Saluda Riverwalk will close temporarily. Here’s the timeline

A portion of a scenic riverwalk in the capital city will close for several days for repairs, city officials say.

Columbia’s parks and recreation department said in a news release that the downstream end of the Saluda Riverwalk will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 9.

Repairs are set to be made to concrete that was damaged by a tree that fell during a recent storm. During the closure, residents will not be able to access the trail to Boyd Island.

The upstream portion of the Saluda Riverwalk and the boardwalk at Millrace Rapids will remain open, city officials said.

The downstream portion of the riverwalk is set to reopen on Saturday, Sept. 10