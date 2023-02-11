Portion of Calle Ocho in Little Havana closed after accident drops power lines on the road

Howard Cohen
Miami police closed Southwest 12th Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets in Little Havana Saturday morning after a car accident cast live power lines on the road.

There were no injuries, Officer Michael Vega said in a social media post. But as FPL worked to fix the downed power line on that part of Calle Ocho as of 8 a.m., motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

