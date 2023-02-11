Portion of Calle Ocho in Little Havana closed after accident drops power lines on the road

Miami police closed Southwest 12th Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets in Little Havana Saturday morning after a car accident cast live power lines on the road.

SW 12 Avenue remains closed between 8-9 Street due to live power lines on the road as a result of the traffic accident which had no injuries. #FPL is on scene at 8:00a.m. working on fixing the power line. MV https://t.co/lSlvtGjfFy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2023

There were no injuries, Officer Michael Vega said in a social media post. But as FPL worked to fix the downed power line on that part of Calle Ocho as of 8 a.m., motorists were advised to avoid the area.

