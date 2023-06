A portion of a busy downtown Lexington street will be closed Sunday so crews can repair the Hyatt Hotel roof, city officials said.

South Broadway between W. High Street and W. Vine streets near the Hyatt will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is necessary for a large crane to be used in repairs.

City officials urge motorists to use Oliver Lewis Way or South Upper Street as a detour.