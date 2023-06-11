I-95 collapse updates: All lanes closed in Philadelphia following large vehicle fire

A portion of Interstate 95 has collapsed in Philadelphia following a large vehicle fire, according to authorities.

Emergency dispatchers received a call for an accident response on the off-ramp of I-95 at 6:22 a.m. on Sunday, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer said Sunday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire from a vehicle underneath the I-95 overpass, Bowmer said.

The highway is completely collapsed on the northbound lanes, while the southbound lanes are compromised, Bowmer said.

PHOTO: A general view shows the partial collapse of Interstate 95 after a fire underneath an overpass in Philadelphia, June 11, 2023. (City Of Philadelphia Office Of E/via Reuters)

The incident was then upgraded to a hazmat situation, Bowmer said. Crews have extinguished the fire, but there is some runoff from possible fuel or gas lines. The cause of the fire is unknown, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told ABC News.

The accident occurred between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

All northbound lanes between Exit 25 at Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue and Exit 32 at Academy Road and Linden Avenue are currently shut down, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Southbound lanes between Exit 32 and Exit 30 at Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street are also closed.

That portion of I-95 is expected to remain shut down for an extended period of time, according to the DHS. The southbound overpass is in critical condition, according to the Pennsylvania DOT.

PHOTO: A tanker fire caused part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse, June 11, 2023. (WPVI)

The fire was so big it had overtaken both northbound and southbound lanes on the highway, witness Lisa Taormino, who was commuting southbound on I-95 about 20 minutes before it collapsed, told ABC News.

Video taken by Taormino, and posted to social media, showed flames and smoke billowing from the northbound lane into the southbound.

"It wasn't until I reached the bridge part that it was starting to be compromised and the structure wasn't as sound as it should have been," Taormino said. "There was another car behind me that looked like it was going to back up instead of traveling across the bridge."

PHOTO: A tanker fire caused part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse, June 11, 2023. (WPVI)

Other videos posted to social media show large plumes of dark smoke hanging over the highway.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response to the crash, with some expressing concern regarding the runoff due to the proximity to the Delaware River. Health officials will determine the environmental impact.

Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued statements saying that they are closely monitoring the accident.

Closely monitoring the fire and collapse on I-95 in Pennsylvania. I‘ve been in touch with FHWA and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 11, 2023

I was just briefed by @PEMAHQ, @PennDOTNews, and @PAStatePolice on the I-95 fire and collapse in Philadelphia. State Police and PEMA are on the scene assisting local first responders and @PennDOTSec and his team are en route to assess the situation and address traffic needs. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023

The collapse will have "significant impacts" on the city and region until reconstruction is complete, Buttigieg wrote in a later tweet.

"This is a major artery for people and goods, and the closure will have significant impacts on the city and region until reconstruction and recovery are complete," Buttigieg tweeted. "Our department will be there with support throughout the process of I-95 returning to normal."

There is no information on any injuries or occupants involved in the vehicle fire, Bowmer said.

