Portimao WSBK: Rea quickest in Friday practice

Reigning world champion and current points leader set the benchmark pace in FP1 at a 1m41.931s aboard his works ZX-10RR, which was never bettered in the second 50-minute session in the afternoon.

Puccetti Kawasaki’s set the initial pace in the first session with a 1m42.218s, though was quickly beaten by Rea with his 1m41.931s.

Still recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in a crash at Laguna Seca, Ducati rider spent FP1 pacing himself to ensure he remains physically fit to contest this weekend’s Superpole and three races.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nevertheless, the erstwhile points leader proved Rea’s nearest challenger with a 1m42.009s set in the latter stages of FP1.

Yamaha’s (Yamaha) taking fourth and fifth spots.

Read Also:

Yamaha splitting with Lowes "weird" - van der Mark

The scorching temperatures of the afternoon session meant improvements on the combined times were minimal, with Rea’s FP1 time remaining the reference.

Bautista took charge in FP2, deposing Rea during the opening salvo with a 1m42.426s, which he improved to a 1m42.334s.

Rea slotted into second in FP2 ahead of GRT’s – though the German was only ninth-fastest on the combined times.

Lowes was sixth in FP2, but his FP1 time keeps him third on the combined times, ahead of Razgatlioglu, van der Mark and (Kawasaki).

ended up 12th overall after the BMW rider crashed at Turn 14 in the morning.

Sykes was one of few riders to set their best time in the afternoon, as was Ducati’s (Ten Kate Yamaha).

Althea Honda’s (Pedercini) were the only other fallers across the day.

Read Also:

Why Bautista’s fight against Rea is already lost

FP1 results (top 10):

Story continues

FP2 results (top 10):