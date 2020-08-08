Portimao WSBK: Rea grabs pole, Redding crashes

Lewis Duncan

Ten Kate’s Loris Baz set the early pace on his Yamaha on race tyres with a 1m42.317s, though FP3 pacesetter Toprak Razgatlioglu blitzed this on his first lap with a 1m41.353s.

 

 

Redding would return to the circuit with eight minutes to go after the damage on his Ducati was repaired, but he failed to lift himself up the order on his qualifying tyre run at the end.

Posting a 1m41.436s, Redding could only muster eighth behind the customer Ducati V4 R of Go Eleven’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes shot to the top of the order on his Q tyre lap with a 1m41.074s, before teammate Rea began to light up the timing screens.

The reigning world champion crossed the line with a 1m40.676s to take over top spot with just a minute to go.

Yamaha man Razgatlioglu put the pressure on across the first two sectors, only entering the final split a tenth down on Rea.

But the Turkish rider continued to bleed time and wound up 0.278s adrift, unable to deny Rea his first pole of the season.

Lowes completed the front row for his best qualifying result of the year behind Razgatlioglu, with Jerez poleman Tom Sykes heading the second row on the BMW.

who suffered an engine issue in FP3 – making up row three.

Leon Haslam was top Honda runner in 10th, though just under a second off the pace, with the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff splitting Haslam from teammate Alvaro Bautista – who crashed at Turn 13 with 10 minutes remaining.

Chaz Davies struggled in Superpole, the Ducati rider only conjuring a 1m42.227s in 13th.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'40.676  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'40.954 0.278
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'41.074 0.398
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'41.240 0.564
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 1'41.335 0.659
6 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 1'41.354 0.678
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'41.424 0.748
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'41.436 0.760
9 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'41.504 0.828
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'41.607 0.931
11 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'41.807 1.131
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'42.123 1.447
13 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'42.227 1.551
14 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Kawasaki 1'42.345 1.669
15 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 1'42.421 1.745
16 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha 1'42.491 1.815
17 77 Chile Maximilian Scheib Kawasaki 1'42.654 1.978
18 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 1'42.718 2.042
19 33 Italy Marco Melandri Ducati 1'42.873 2.197
20 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 1'42.894 2.218
21 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 1'44.025 3.349
22 23 France Christophe Ponsson Aprilia 1'44.027 3.351
23 63 Italy Lorenzo Gabellini Honda 1'44.779 4.103
