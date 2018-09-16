Portimao WSBK: Rea closes on title with sixth successive win

motorsport.com

Poleman Chaz Davies held onto the lead into Turn 1 at the start, with Tom Sykes heading Kawasaki stablemate Toprak Razgatlioglu and the Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Rinaldi dispatched his former Superstock rival Razgatlioglu at the Turn 5 hairpin, though race one winner Rea stormed through from ninth to seize third from the pair at the end of lap one.

Davies held a 0.6s advantage over Sykes, who repelled an attack from teammate Rea at Turn 5 on lap three, with this squabble allowing Melandri to close in.

Rea carved up the inside of Sykes at Turn 13 for second, with Melandri following suit at Turn 5 two laps later.

Once clear of his teammate, Rea demolished Davies' 1.2s lead and made his first attempt at the lead on lap eight at the first corner, but ran wide on exit and let Davies back through.

Rea made a pass stick on lap 10 at the first corner, but Davies mounted a successful counter-assault at Turn 5, while the sister Ducati of Melandri homed in.

Davies lost out to Rea two tours later, however, and soon came under attack from Melandri, who moved up the inside at Turn 1 a lap later.

Both Ducatis ran wide, though, and Yamaha's van der Mark grabbed swooped through to take second, where he began has charge on Rea's lead.

Van der Mark got Rea to within 0.6s, but could do nothing to further reduce it, giving Rea a relatively comfortable run to the chequered flag for his sixth straight win and to extend his points lead to 116.

Melandri eased away from Davies in the latter stages to complete the podium, with his teammate – still suffering the after effects of his double left collarbone break – just holding Sykes at bay to seal fourth.

Lorenzo Savadori headed Milwaukee Aprilia teammate Eugene Laverty in sixth, with Rinaldi, Loris Baz (Althea BMW) and Xavi Fores (Althea Ducati) completing the top 10.

Early podium contender Razgatlioglu crashed at Turn 10 on lap 13, joining Jakub Smrz and Roman Ramos on the sidelines.

Race results:

1

1

 Jonathan Rea 

Kawasaki

34'25.661

2

60

 Michael van der Mark 

Yamaha

1.189

3

33

 Marco Melandri 

Ducati

2.813

4

7

 Chaz Davies 

Ducati

4.594

5

66

 Tom Sykes 

Kawasaki

4.834

6

32

 Lorenzo Savadori 

Aprilia

11.417

7

50

 Eugene Laverty 

Aprilia

11.732

8

21

 Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

12.507

9

76

 Loris Baz 

BMW

12.741

10

12

 Xavi Fores 

Ducati

18.973

11

22

 Alex Lowes 

Yamaha

20.244

12

45

 Jake Gagne 

Honda

20.943

13

81

 Jordi Torres 

MV Agusta

23.395

14

2

 Leon Camier 

Honda

31.216

15

36

 Leandro Mercado 

Kawasaki

32.183

16

68

 Yonny Hernandez 

Kawasaki

33.076

17

99

 PJ Jacobsen 

Honda

45.173

18

96

 Jakub Smrz 

Yamaha

7 Laps

19

54

 Toprak Razgatlioglu 

Kawasaki

8 Laps

20

40

 Roman Ramos 

Kawasaki

11 Laps

What to Read Next