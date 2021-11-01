Portillo’s Brings Loved Ones Together With Craveable and Convenient Meal Solutions for Every Holiday Celebration

Whether together or apart this holiday season, Portillo’s is giving guests new ways to create hassle-free and memorable occasions with Holiday Take and Make meals, as well as convenient Shop N Ship offerings featuring its famed Chicago-style street food

Portillo's Holiday Catering

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, is aiming to bring families together, both near and far, with affordable and convenient meal options for every type of holiday celebration. Whether gathering with your chosen family for the annual “Friendsgiving” feast or around the dinner table for a long overdue in-person dinner with parents and siblings, Portillo’s has you covered this holiday season with complete meal solutions that bring Chicago-style street food and flair to the table.



Whether you live near a Portillo’s or are a fan from afar, there’s a holiday meal solution available at Portillo’s for you. Those options include:

Holiday Take and Make : Get all the holiday flavor without any of the mess with various catering packages and à la carte items to meet every need. Simply pre-order online, pick up at your local Portillo’s restaurant and heat at home when you are ready to eat. Plus, with three unique packages – including Italian Beef, Italian Beef & Chopped Salad, and Italian Beef and Mostaccioli – holiday dinner has never been so easy and delicious!

Shop N Ship : Give or get the gift of Portillo’s this holiday season with nationwide delivery of Portillo’s craveable Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chocolate Cake and more. Perfect for gatherings of eight to 20 people, guests can choose from a variety of meal kits that include all of the ingredients to enjoy its most iconic menu offerings from the comfort of home. Start your order today HERE.

Portillo’s Merchandise : In addition, Portillo’s is making it easy to surprise and delight the Chicago-style street food lover in your life with unique gifts that are sure to impress, including holiday ornaments, onesies and swaddles for the smallest of fans, cozy hats, socks and sweatshirts to fight off those winter chills, and festive goodies for your four-legged friend. Order now HERE.

Give the Gift of Portillo’s: Starting November 2, 2021, with the purchase of $50 in Portillo’s gift cards, you’ll also receive a $10 promo card, valid towards any purchase in restaurants or online December 26, 2021 through March 31, 2022.

For additional information on Portillo’s holiday meal solutions, pricing or to place orders, visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in more than 60 locations across several states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

