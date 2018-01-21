Porter scores 16; Portland holds off Loyola Marymount 72-65

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Franklin Porter made a key 3-pointer and finished with 16 points to lead Portland to a 72-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

Portland (8-13, 2-6 West Coast Conference) has won consecutive games since snapping a six-game losing skid. Loyola Marymount (6-13, 1-7) has lost three straight and nine of its last 10 games.

Steven Haney made a 3-pointer and James Batemon added three points during a 6-0 spurt that pulled the Lions to 63-56. The Pilots were scoreless for nearly four minutes before Porter's 3-pointer made it 66-56. Another 6-0 surge cut the Lions' deficit to 66-62, but the Pilots shot 6 of 8 from the line to seal it.

Tahirou Diabate added 14 points for the Pilots. Marcus Shaver Jr. chipped in 13 points and JoJo Walker had 12.

Batemon scored 18 points to lead Loyola Marymount, which missed 20 shots from long range and finished 24-of-65 shooting (37 percent) from the field.