Porter connects to Ottawa

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Porter Airline’s announcement this week of four non-stop routes from Ottawa will double the number of destinations served directly from the nation’s capital — and Thunder Bay is one of those destinations.

Beginning on March 27, 2023, Porter will offer direct flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Boston, New York-Newark, Quebec City and Thunder Bay.

Porter says they will be the only airline providing year-round daily direct flights served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

“Ottawa was our first destination when we launched in 2006, and it has always been a critical location for Porter throughout our history,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines, to The Chronicle-Journal in a statement.

“The network expansion in Ottawa shows our commitment to the Ottawa-Gatineau region and its people. We expect our presence in Ottawa will continue growing.”

Passengers will experience their elevated onboard service, which includes snacks and free beer and wine in glassware for all passengers, when flights start next spring.

Porter currently flies to Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton and Toronto city.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal