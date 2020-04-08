Porter Airlines provides greater flexibility for frequent flyers

Extensions to Porter Pass vouchers, VIPorter points and premium status

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is providing greater flexibility for frequent flyers who are unable to travel due to COVID-19. Porter Pass holders and VIPorter loyalty members will continue receiving the full value of their travel programs.

Porter Pass

Porter Pass offers frequent travellers prepaid tickets for a select number of one-way flights, at a discounted price. Porter Pass holders with vouchers set to expire between March 2 and July 31, 2020, now have until June 30, 2021 to use their passes. The system is automatically updated and no action is necessary. All other terms and conditions apply.

Complete Porter Pass details can be found at www.flyporter.com.

VIPorter

VIPorter loyalty members will maintain their current points balance. VIPorter points set to expire between March 19 and June 15, 2020, will be extended to December 31, 2021. Points that have already expired during this time period will be reinstated automatically. No action is required by VIPorter members.

VIPorter premium members will automatically have their current status extended until December 31, 2021. Members' 2020 qualifying spend isn't affected by this change, so they will continue earning towards their next premium upgrade when they begin flying again this year.

"The extensions to our travel programs provide the reassurance our passengers need during this uncertain time," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "When they are ready to return to the skies, they can resume travelling with confidence, right where they left off."

Porter temporarily suspended operations on March 21, to support ongoing public health efforts to contain COVID-19. Reservations are currently being taken for Porter flights starting June 1. All new flights booked for June are fully changeable and can be cancelled without fees, to give passengers maximum flexibility as travel resumes.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

