Portable Power Station Market Size Worth USD 439.3 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.7% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Portable Power Station Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% by 2028; Rising Cases of Power Outages to Bolster Market Growth. Increasing Smart Device Adoption to Fuel the Market Development.

Pune, India, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global portable power station market size is anticipated to hit USD 439.3 million by 2028 from USD 244.5 million in 2021 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The global Portable Power Station market size stood at USD 238.1 million in 2020. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled Portable power station Market, 2021-2028.

The rising adoption of smart devices is likely to fuel the product adoption. Developments in digital infrastructure, rising smart-electronics adoption, and 5G technology developments have increased dependency on electric power globally. Portable power stations convert chemical energy into electrical energy to provide sustainable and reliable electricity for extended periods. It is a huge power bank that is capable of providing electricity to users for a long time.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/portable-power-station-market-105508


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.7%

2028 Value Projection

USD 439.3 million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 238.1 million

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

By Application (Off-grid Power, Emergency/Back-up, and Others), By Power Source (Hybrid Power Source and Single Power Source), By Capacity (Less than 500 Wh, 500 Wh to 1,499 Wh, and 1,500 Wh and Above)

Growth Drivers

Increased Camping Activities and Lithium-ion Battery Cost Reduction to Bolster Industry Progress

 

Major Players Launch Novel Products to Boost Market Position


COVID-19 Impact:

Declining Electronics and Electrical Industry to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the closure of several electronics and electrical facilities. The alarming spike in COVID-19 infections has led to the imposition of stringent lockdown norms, which, in turn, may affect several industries globally. The lack of raw materials and disruptions in the supply chain may negatively affect product sales. Restrictions on manufacturing activities may lead to a product shortage, which, in turn, can reduce sales. However, the adoption of technologically advanced production machinery and advanced sanitization methods may enable manufacturers to boost their sales and improve their market position. This factor may propel industry growth during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/portable-power-station-market-105508

 

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increased Camping Activities and Lithium-ion Battery Cost Reduction to Bolster Industry Progress

The spike in camping activities such as trekking, fishing, climbing, and others in North America is expected to boost the product adoption. For example, according to the information provided by the North American camping report 2021, the number of households who participated in hiking activities reached 48.2 million in 2020, and the number of active households participating in the activities in the U.S. was 86.1 million, which is a significant increase in number compared to 71.5 million in 2014. Further, the reduction of rechargeable lithium-ion battery prices is likely to fuel the product adoption. Lithium batteries are highly efficient, provide longer battery life, and last longer compared to lead-acid batteries.

As per the information issued by Bloomberg NEF, lithium-ion battery’s cost witnessed a decline of USD 156 per kilowatt per hour compared to USD 1,183 kWh/hr in 2010. Lithium-ion batteries are used extensively in smart devices and require effective rechargeable power, which, in turn, may fuel power stations’ adoption. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the portable power station market growth.

The benefits of the power station, such as portability and reliability, are likely to fuel the product’s demand. Further, the rising cases of power outages have led to the adoption of renewable energy resources such as power stations to provide continuous electric supply to users. Manufacturers focus on the development of effective power solutions with quick charging capability to enhance user experience. For example, EcoFlow, a U.S. startup, announced a powerful portable system named “Delta Pro” in July 2021. It can be fully charged in under two hours and be expanded to 25kWh. These factors may propel market development in the upcoming years.

However, its low functional ability in comparison with non-renewable portable solutions may hamper the market progress.


Quick Buy -  Portable Power Station Market Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105508

 

Segmentation:

Off-grid Power Segment to Gain High Market Share

By application, the market is segmented into emergency/ backup and off-grid power. As per power source, it is bifurcated into single power source and hybrid power source. Based on capacity, it is classified into 1,500 Wh and above, 500Wh to 1,499Wh, and less than 500Wh. Regionally, it is grouped into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Consumer Electronics to Facilitate Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the portable power station market share because of the rising adoption of consumer electronics. The market in North America stood at USD 101.8 million in 2020 and is projected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, increasing outdoor and camping activities is expected to boost market development. In addition, evolving buying preferences and demand for advanced products and solutions are likely to fuel market development.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market shareholder because of rising power outages in developing countries. Further, the rising tourism activities lead to the adoption of portable power solutions in the region. In addition, the adoption of emergency backups is likely to fuel market growth.

In Europe, positive growth in the electronics and power industries is likely to increase the product adoption. In addition, the dominance of Germany, France, and the rest of Europe is expected to boost market progress.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Launch Novel Products to Boost Market Position

Prominent companies operating in the market launch innovative products to attract consumers and boost their market position. For example, The EcoFlow, a U.S.-based company, announced its battery-powered portable power station in July 2021 using a crowd-funding campaign on Kickstarter. EcoFlow Delta Pro system can be expanded to 25kWh and be charged in under two hours. The battery can be linked to several energy sources and offers the capability to power an entire household for a week on a single charge. After the presentation was complete, the company surpassed its goal of USD 100,000 by reaching USD 4.6 million. This strategy may enable the company to attract a wide audience and boost its market position. Additionally, the adoption of research and development, partnerships, and acquisition strategy may enable companies to boost their presence globally.

Industry Development:

January 2020: Goal Zero announced its next-generation award-winning lithium power station, Yeti X, at the CES trade show. Yeti X provides dependable on-the-go and home power without fumes, noise, and maintenance costs.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/portable-power-station-market-105508

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

  • GOAL ZERO

  • BLUETTI Power Inc

  • Jackery

  • EcoFlow

  • Suaoki

  • Lion Energy

  • Shenzhen Sungzu Technology Co., Ltd

  • iForway

  • Lipower Technology Co., Ltd

  • Duracell Inc.

  • Anker Technology Ltd

Table of Content:

1.       Introduction

1.1.    Research Scope

1.2.    Market Segmentation

1.3.    Research Methodology

1.4.    Definitions and Assumptions

2.       Executive Summary

3.       Market Dynamics

3.1.    Market Drivers

3.2.    Market Restraints

3.3.    Market Opportunities

4.       Key Insights

4.1.    Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2.    Latest Technological Advancement

4.3.    Regulatory Landscape

4.4.    Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.       Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1.    Impact of COVID-19 on the Portable Power Station Market

5.2.    Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3.    Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

5.4.    Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6.       Global Portable Power Station Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1.    Key Findings / Summary

6.2.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.2.1. Off-grid Power

6.2.2. Emergency / Backup

6.2.3. Others

6.3.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power source

6.3.1. Hybrid Power Source

6.3.2. Single Power Source

6.4.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity

6.4.1. Less than 500 Wh

6.4.2. 500 Wh to 1,499 Wh

6.4.3. 1,500 Wh and above

6.5.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.5.1.North America

6.5.2.Europe

6.5.3.Asia Pacific

6.5.4.Latin America

6.5.5.Middle East & Africa

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/portable-power-station-market-105508

   

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Montreal feels it can kick fatigue, beat Forge FC on Wednesday

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have to put their recent dip in form behind them as the defence of their Canadian Championship title begins Wednesday against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at Stade Saputo. After two consecutive losses, Montreal has fallen from the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. They have had extraordinary success in the Canadian Championship however, not having lost since July of 2018 and claiming the last two Voyageurs Cups in the process. “We had some struggles early on

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Women's hockey team at Montreal CEGEP saved after renowned program put on ice

    The past two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for 19-year-old Mégan Miron, but she's riding a high now that her women's hockey team at CEGEP de Saint-Laurent has been saved. The official player count on the team's roster now stands at 18, the threshold for the resumption of the program. "I'm happy I'm going to be back on the ice and that I don't have to cut my career," said Morin, 19. The elite hockey player, who's played three seasons with the Patriotes, believed her competitive caree

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp