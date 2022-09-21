Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Destine to Reach USD 236.81 Billion by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·9 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The increase in the geriatric population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of portable medical electronic devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled “Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The Portable Medical Electronic Devices report provides explanation about market trends, future prospects, market restraints, leading market drivers, market segments, key developments, key players in the market, and competitor strategies. Portable Medical Electronic Devices report is very consistent as all the data and information regarding this industry is derived via authentic sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. CAGR values mentioned in the report gives evaluations about the rise or fall of the product demand in the forecasted time period. Data and information included in this report aids businesses take superior decisions and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market was valued at USD 63.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 236.81 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get Complete PDF Sample Report Instantly @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-portable-medical-electronic-devices-market

Market Synopsis:-

Portable medical devices refer to electronic equipment that is widely utilized for operating, managing, and monitoring medical conditions. These devices transforming more and more portable, compact and light in weight owing to the advancements in microprocessor technology

The portable medical devices are widely being deployed as advancements in wireless technologies. These devices have enhanced patient’s mobility at hospitals and homes. The increase in technological advancements is escalating the growth of portable medical electronic devices market

REPORT METRICS

  • Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

  • Base Year – 2021

  • Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Portable Medical Electronic Devices market are

  • Medtronic (Ireland),

  • Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

  • GENERAL ELECTRONIC COMPANY (US),

  • Bayer AG(Germany),

  • Stryker (US),

  • BD (US),

  • Abbott (US),

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany),

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

  • Sonova. (Switzerland),

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China),

  • CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD (China),

  • Nipro Medical Corporation (US),

  • GN Hearing A/S,

  • Arjo. (Denmark),

  • Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Illinois),

  • Invacare Corporation. (US), and

  • GF HEALTH PRODUCTS

Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-portable-medical-electronic-devices-market

Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

  • Geriatric Population

The increase in the geriatric population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of portable medical electronic devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

  • Need For Efficient Treatment

The rise in need for efficient treatment in remote, and emerging areas accelerate the market growth.

  • Lifestyle Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

  • The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

  • Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

  • The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

  • The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Opportunities for Key Players:

 Furthermore, introduction of home healthcare services, telemedicine facilities and nanotechnology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Technological advancements will further expand the market.   

Segmentation Covered: Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market

End Users

  • Hospitals

  • Nursing Homes

  • Physician Offices

  • Homecare Patient

Equipment

  • Respiratory Products

  • Heart Monitors

  • Pulse Oximeter

  • Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Medical Imaging

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-portable-medical-electronic-devices-market

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the portable medical electronic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the portable medical electronic devices market because of the prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population base within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising disposable income and increasing patient awareness in the region.

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

  • Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

  • Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

  • The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-portable-medical-electronic-devices-market

Frequently Asked Questions

  • At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

  • Which factors will lead to this market expansion?

  • What are the key constraints in this market growth?

  • Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

  • Which companies are the key innovators in this market?

  • What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

  • Who are the key leaders in this market?

  • Which technological advancements will influence portable medical electronic devices market growth?

Browse Related Reports:

  • Portable Critical Care Equipment’s Market, By Type (Diagnostic Imaging and Monitoring Devices), Patient (Adult, Geriatric, Paediatric and Neonates), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Respiratory and Other Surgeries), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Distributors and Retailers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-portable-critical-care-equipments-market

  • Portable Ultrasound System Market, By Type of Device (Mobile Ultrasound Device and Hand-Held Ultrasound Device),  Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Obstetrics/ Gynaecology, Vascular Applications, Urological Applications, Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Applications and Others), Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound), Device Display (Colour Ultrasound and Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound), System Portability (Trolley/ Cart-Based Ultrasound Systems, Compact/ Handheld Ultrasound Systems and Point-of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Systems), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Care Centres, Maternity Centres, Surgical Centres and Others), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-portable-ultrasound-system-market

  • Portable Ultrasound Market, By Device Type (Handheld Ultrasound Device, Mobile Ultrasound Device), Application (Cardiovascular, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gastric, Musculoskeletal, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-portable-ultrasound-market

  • Portable Compressor Nebulizer Market, By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Mesh Nebulizer, Pneumatic Nebulizer and Ultrasonic Nebulizer), Application (Home Use and Hospital Use), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-portable-compressor-nebulizer-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Evans, Cornelius and Thomas named CFL's top weekly performers

    TORONTO — Quarterbacks Dane Evans and Taylor Cornelius and linebacker Matthew Thomas were named the CFL's top performers for Week 15 on Tuesday. Evans was named the No. 1 performer after guiding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats past the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 48-31 on Saturday. Evans finished 25-of-32 passing for 327 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. Cornelius threw for 237 yards and a TD in the Edmonton Elks' 26-24 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Cornelius also ran for 93 yards and a

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Matthews believes Leafs' playoff pain will pay off: 'We're writing our own story'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Auston Matthews believes those deep, painful battle scars of past playoff failures will eventually — finally — pay dividends. The Maple Leafs star centre, in truth, has little choice. Toronto suffered through another bitter first-round disappointment last spring, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games after taking a 3-2 lead in the series. But that loss, at least on some level, felt different both inside and outside Toronto's locker room. Unlike their soul-crushing c

  • Lions' victory over Stampeders would secure Bombers home playoff game

    TORONTO — They're on a bye week but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could clinch a home playoff game without stepping on to the field. Winnipeg (12-2) would cement a home playoff date if B.C. (9-3) defeats Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night at B.C. Place. The Lions edged the Stampeders 31-29 last weekend at McMahon Stadium and would also secure a post-season spot with a sweep of the home-and-home series. If the Lions lose, they'd still secure a playoff berth if both Hamilton and Ottawa lost this week. Th

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Avalanche make Nathan MacKinnon highest-paid player in NHL

    The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Andrea Lee rises again and wins Portland for 1st LPGA title

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a year of having to bounce back, Andrea Lee recovered from two early bogeys and pulled away with five birdies on the back nine Sunday to close with a 6-under 66 and win the AmazingCre Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title. Lee took the lead for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and then hit a superb bunker shot from left of the 17th green to save par and keep a two-shot lead. She was in the middle of the 18th fairway when she watched Daniela Darq

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Zdeno Chara announces retirement after 24 NHL seasons

    Zdeno Chara is finally hanging them up after an illustrious 24-year career, notably winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2009.

  • Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was a right-winger for the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021. The team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court, and

  • Top 'beast-mode' moments of Zdeno Chara's illustrious NHL career

    Zdeno Chara boasted a rare mix of size, physicality, nastiness and talent never before seen in the NHL. Here are the "Big Z" moments that define his career.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Maple Leafs add Dairy Farmers of Ontario logo to jerseys for upcoming season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a "Milk" patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario. The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the NHL introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season. The patch, featuring the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's longtime logo — the word "Milk" in a stylized cursive font — will be added to the upper right of the Leafs' jerse

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Black Ice tells the story of a Nova Scotia hockey league plagued by institutional racism

    Herb Carnegie is a name every hockey fan in Canada should know. Carnegie, a Toronto-born hockey player of Jamaican descent, was widely considered one of the great players of the 1940s. But Carnegie never played in the NHL because he was Black, according to the new documentary Black Ice. He faced racism at every turn throughout his career. In an interview with Hockey Night in Canada back in 2009, Carnegie explained why he never played for the Toronto Maple Leafs. "I was good enough for the Leafs.