Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Destine to Reach USD 236.81 Billion by 2029 Globally, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Outlook

The increase in the geriatric population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of portable medical electronic devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled “ Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The Portable Medical Electronic Devices report provides explanation about market trends, future prospects, market restraints, leading market drivers, market segments, key developments, key players in the market, and competitor strategies. Portable Medical Electronic Devices report is very consistent as all the data and information regarding this industry is derived via authentic sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. CAGR values mentioned in the report gives evaluations about the rise or fall of the product demand in the forecasted time period. Data and information included in this report aids businesses take superior decisions and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market was valued at USD 63.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 236.81 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:-

Portable medical devices refer to electronic equipment that is widely utilized for operating, managing, and monitoring medical conditions. These devices transforming more and more portable, compact and light in weight owing to the advancements in microprocessor technology

The portable medical devices are widely being deployed as advancements in wireless technologies. These devices have enhanced patient’s mobility at hospitals and homes. The increase in technological advancements is escalating the growth of portable medical electronic devices market

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the Portable Medical Electronic Devices market are

Medtronic (Ireland),

Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

GENERAL ELECTRONIC COMPANY (US),

Bayer AG(Germany),

Stryker (US),

BD (US),

Abbott (US),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Sonova. (Switzerland),

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China),

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD (China),

Nipro Medical Corporation (US),

GN Hearing A/S,

Arjo. (Denmark),

Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Illinois),

Invacare Corporation. (US), and

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS

Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Geriatric Population

Need For Efficient Treatment

The rise in need for efficient treatment in remote, and emerging areas accelerate the market growth.

Lifestyle Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis , heart disease, and stroke further influence the market

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units)

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting this industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Market supply and demand

The Portable Medical Electronic Industry report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact this Market most

The data analysis present in this report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on this business

Opportunities for Key Players:



Furthermore, introduction of home healthcare services, telemedicine facilities and nanotechnology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Technological advancements will further expand the market.

Segmentation Covered: Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market

End Users

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Physician Offices

Homecare Patient

Equipment

Respiratory Products

Heart Monitors

Pulse Oximeter

Blood Pressure Monitors

Medical Imaging

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the portable medical electronic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the portable medical electronic devices market because of the prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population base within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising disposable income and increasing patient awareness in the region.

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Portable Medical Electronic Devices market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Portable Medical Electronic Devices market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to this market expansion?

What will be the portable medical electronic devices market size ?

What are the key constraints in this market growth?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in this market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in this market?

Which technological advancements will influence portable medical electronic devices market growth?

