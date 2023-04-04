Portable Food Safety Detectors Market Size to Generate $11.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Technological advances in the field of portable food safety detectors, such as the development of more sensitive and accurate sensors that can detect food-borne contaminants and pathogens and stringent food safety regulations that require food handlers and producers to use more advanced testing methods drive the growth of the global portable food safety detectors market.

Portland, OR,, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global portable food safety detectors market was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $11.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $11.8 billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments Covered Application, Site, and Region. Drivers Technological advances in the field of portable food safety detectors, such as the development of more sensitive and accurate sensors that can detect food-borne contaminants and pathogens Stringent food safety regulations that require food handlers and producers to use more advanced testing methods Implementation of rigorous rules to prevent food fraud Restraints Certain technical limitations associated with portable food safety detectors Opportunities Rise in R&D activities

Covid-19 scenario-

Due to growing concern over foodborne illnesses, there was a surge in the need for dependable and precise testing methods to ensure the safety of food.

Portable food safety detectors became a crucial instrument for guaranteeing the quality of food products, not only in the food industry but also in households, which impacted the global portable food safety detectors market positively.

The report comprehensively analyzes the global portable food safety detectors market, covering its various segments such as Application, Site, and Region. The report presents the analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tabular and graphical representation. This analysis can be useful for investors and market players to identify the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments, allowing them to devise effective strategies.

By application, the processed food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the total market revenue. The dairy products segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The beverages and meat poultry & seafood segments are also analyzed through the report.

By site, the outsourcing facility segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The in-house/Internal Lab segment is also discussed in the report.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global portable food safety detectors market revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global portable food safety detectors market report include Allergy Amulet, ALS Ltd., BioSensor Laboratories, Bureau Veritas S.A., Calibration Technologies, LLC., CDx, Inc., DETECTRONIC A/S, Eurofins Scientific, Foodsense, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Nima, Optosky, SGS S.A., and Xiamen Haihongxing Instrument Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, acquisition and agreement to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

