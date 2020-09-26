These fire pits are perfect for your backyard bonfire—and they're on sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

One of the best ways to spend a cool fall night is by warming up near a fire pit—if you're lucky enough to own one, that is! While these devices can be great additions to any outdoor space, they can also be a costly investment. If you'd like to host some backyard S'more fests on a budget, right now, you can snag a top-rated model on sale for a steal.

For a limited time, you can score the Solo Stove Ranger, normally $229.99, for just $194.99 on the manufacturer's site as part of its up to 25% off fire pit event for fall. That's a $35 discount on this hugely popular fire pit, which just so happens to be the most portable, compact option in the Solo Stove line (it also beats our last deal on it by $10). (Just note that this pit will not ship before Tuesday, September 29.)

This bad boy has a perfect rating from more than 550 reviewers, who praise it for burning beautifully and efficiently, as well as being easy to set up and transport. As one happy buyer wrote, "This little fire pit really delivers on all levels. I was a little hesitant due to the cost but it is worth the price. [It's] durable, relatively smokeless, lights up quickly providing a lot of heat and light [and] cools down super fast."

Standing at just 12.5-inches tall, it can be taken on all your camping and wilderness adventures. You can also enjoy it in smaller spaces, such as a deck or a balcony. This highly durable, stainless-steel pit even comes with a hassle-free carrying case that includes handles for easy lifting. In addition, you'll get an ash pan to catch and empty any loose embers, as well as a fire ring that sits securely atop the flames to keep them centered and direct smoke away from the face.

Looking for something larger? Check out the company's 17.5-inch backyard Solo Stove Bonfire model (once $349.99, now $284.99 with an estimate ship date of Monday, October 5), or the 23-inch XL Solo Stove Yukon, which drops from $599.99 to $474.99 during this savings event and is estimated to ship out on Monday, October 12.

In short? There's never been a better time to snag a Solo Stove. The company also offers free standard shipping and free returns if you're not satisfied, so you can try it out risk-free.

