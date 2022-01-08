Port Hope couple in their 90s missing, police say

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding Anthony Miller, 90, and his wife, Sheena Miller, 92. (Submitted by Ottawa Police Service - image credit)

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help finding Anthony Miller, 90, and his wife, Sheena Miller, 92.

The elderly couple left Port Hope on Friday morning heading for Wakefield, Que. They have yet to arrive, even though the drive typically takes under four hours.

"Their family is concerned for their safety," police said in a release.

The couple were driving a maroon or dark red Chevrolet Cruz Eco with an Ontario license plate: AMLP801.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 7502. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can do so via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.