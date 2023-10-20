Porsha Williams Says Daughter Pilar Is the 'Reason Why I Do Everything': 'Light of My Life' (Exclusive)

The reality TV alum shares her daughter with ex Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams/Instagram Porsha Williams and daughter

Porsha Williams' daughter is coming into her own.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her new campaign with Nivea, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, also opened up about raising her 4-year-old daughter Pilar, whom she shares with ex Dennis McKinley.

"Oh my gosh, I have no control anymore," she says of styling her daughter. "I was just saying that I am all into princess dresses and any kind of dress, and right now she is against all of that."

"She wants to wear pants, and if I don't hurry up and put some pants on her, then she's like, 'I want black pants.' Then it goes to the [other] color, and that's a whole other thing. So she's very strong-minded about her fashion sense and everything at this point."

With Halloween just around the corner, Williams reveals that she and her daughter have an adorable matching costume idea picked out. "Okay so my daughter is 4, so you have to ask them a couple of times before you make a purchase because they'll keep changing [their minds], but this year she has been really consistent that she wants to be a cat," she says.

"I'm trying to picture what kind of cat is it? And recently she said a cat with a cape, a super cat. So I'm like, okay, I got this. So I'm going to be creative and put together this cat costume for her, and me, of course, I'm going to be Cat Woman. That's already in my head. We can't wait to be Cat Women for Halloween," the proud mom tells PEOPLE.

Williams is partnering with Nivea for their new Q10 Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Body Lotion, saying she was drawn to the campaign "because it is all for melanin beauties, and that is me."

"We women of color, it's hard for us to find a product that is made specifically for our skin, and I really love that Nivea has taken the time to do just that. This new lotion that they have works great and is formulated just for people of color."

She adds that her daughter Pilar is a fan of the product too. "We use the same lotion," Williams says. "I use this particular lotion on myself and my daughter. She has dry skin as well. It has argon oil in it, which is a really great oil for skin as far as deepening in the skin, strengthening the skin."

With everything she's balancing in her life, Williams is no stranger to feeling overwhelmed. "Mommy guilt is something that I really had to deal with coming back from the pandemic because you have all this time with them and then all of a sudden, you go back to work," says the reality star.

Zay Foster for NIVEA Porsha Williams

"I would just say normally, when I have to leave her for work, if my mom can be there for me, it really really helps out. It helps me not to freak out like, 'Oh I'm not around her as much.' So having the love and support of my mom and my husband, who just spoil her like crazy, helps me with all the mommy guilty and really feeling overwhelmed."

Williams has also been enjoying her blended family with husband Simon Guobadia — a family that includes five of his older children as well.

This past summer, Williams appeared on the first season of Stars on Mars, spending a significant amount of time away from her daughter. "Stars on Mars was really difficult," she tells PEOPLE. "I was on the show with Rhonda Rousey and I think her daughter at the time was about 18 months, so she was really getting hit hard her first time being away from her daughter."

"And me too for that amount of time. It had to be mind over matter by the second week," Williams says. "And I said to myself, 'You know what? I want to complete something that I started and I want to do it the best that I can do, and I want her to see this.' So then that kind of became my mission as to be the best that I could be so she could see her mom being strong."

As for what she was most excited to do when she was reunited with her daughter, Williams says "Oh my god, kissing and hugging her. That little sugar."

"I was like, 'Give me some sugar.' And it's just...I don't know. Having a daughter, having a child, period, for most moms, she's just the light of my life. She is the reason why I do everything. And for me, whenever I go out there in the world, I try to represent for her and be the best mom out there."

"Like this campaign particularly, when I lend my voice to something, I want it to be something that has meaning, and to be able to be an African-American representing Nivea in their brand new product that is made for women of color, I think that that's really, really powerful. That's also something that I want her to see and want her to admire and speak up for and bring attention to as well."

