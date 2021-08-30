Porsche Slathers Retro Colors On The Taycan

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Does this make you more interested in the EV?

It’s no secret the Porsche Taycan has had a rough start. The all-electric car which was promised to rocket Porsche to the forefront of the EV revolution that the media obsesses over didn’t deliver on all the high-flying promises, both implied and inferred by the German automaker and its fans. Porsche isn’t giving up, as evidenced by the recent slate of updates for the Taycan with the aim of making it more competitive. Among those is the option to apply some retro colors many 911 fans lust after in their heart.

One of the colors being offered, which is also featured heavily in promo photos, is Rubystone Red. Also known as Ruby Star, a magenta-like hue which some find assaulting and others consider undeniably alluring. The last production car it was offered on was the 928 in 1995, but it recently surfaced in Porsche’s Paint-to-Sample program and now can be applied to the Taycan.

Riviera Blue has made a comeback, a color which has its origins in the 1990s with the 968 and 993. Since the 90s it’s been used twice for the 997 and 991 at one model year for each generation, so it’s been a rarity. Many Porsche fans consider this to be one of the most pleasing, dynamic paint colors the brand has ever offered, adding to the desirability of any car graced with the hue from the factory. The fact this is being offered for the Taycan should turn some heads and create buzz.

For an even more eye-searing choice, Taycan owners can have Acid Green applied to their car. While a modern paint color, it’s been somewhat of a rarity, so offering it for the Taycan shows Porsche is serious about getting shoppers interested in the electric car.

According to a Porsche release, Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus colors are available for the Taycan, adding to the 17 standard colors. This means 65 additional colors to begin with through Paint to Sample, and more to come. With Paint to Sample Plus, customers can choose any hue under the sun, similar to what Rolls-Royce and other high-end brands offer.

Will these paint offerings, combined with an increase in driving range, Android Auto, and Remote Park Assist persuade those who have been on the fence? That’s obviously Porsche’s hope.

