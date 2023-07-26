Porsche: seeking investors, new gigafactory location for Cellforce Group

(Reuters) - Porsche has taken over as sole shareholder of high-performance batterymaker Cellforce Group and is seeking a location for a 10-20 gigawatt hour factory and new investors, the company said on Wednesday.

Executives were in talks with potential financial and strategic investors to help raise 2-3 billion euros ($5.53 billion) in investment for the planned factory, Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said, adding that he expected to be able to provide further details by the end of the year.

The location of the planned factory was still up in the air, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said.

"We will have a beauty contest between European countries, the U.S., and maybe also Canada," added Meschke, with both executives emphasising that low energy costs were essential and pointing to the competitive offering in North America.

($1 = 0.9040 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)