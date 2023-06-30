Porsche Is Making an Electric Speedboat With Tech From Its Macan EV

Porsche is the latest marque to switch gears and enter the marine sphere.

The German marque is teaming up with storied Austrian yacht maker Frauscher to develop an exclusive new electric speedboat, according to a statement shared on June 24. It comes three months after BMW unveiled a 43-foot electric foiling yacht and two years after Lamborghini debuted a high-speed 63-foot motor yacht. Aston Martin, Bugatti, and Lexus have also previously collaborated with shipyards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Robb Report

The sleek 28-footer will be based on Frauscher’s 858 Fantom Air motor yacht and feature the automatic drive technology of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The tech, which Porsche will debut in the future Macan EV, includes a lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of around 100 kWh, a permanently excited synchronous electric motor (PSM) of the latest generation, and the related power electronics.

The Frauscher 858 Fantom Air day boat.

The automaker didn’t share any performance specs but says the zero-emission vessel will be able to cruise harbors, bays, and open lakes. It is also capable of handling the rougher waters on the high seas. It will be compatible with DC fast-charging stations and AC charging will also be possible.

A drivetrain isn’t the only thing the speedboat will have in common with Porsche’s sports cars, either. It will share the all-electric Taycan’s “impressive acceleration, abundant pulling power, superior performance, and inspiring design,” according to the folks at Stuttgart.

The day cruiser will also carry the nameplate’s design DNA. Studio F.A. Porsche is designing the entire helm, including the steering wheel and the main console with throttle and integrated displays. The hull and general layout of the 858 Fantom Air otherwise remain mostly unchanged.

Onboard, there is a swim platform, a generous aft lounge with two sun pads, a free-standing helm and cockpit, and two upholstered benches forward. Porsche will play a significant role in designing the seats, naturally. The yacht is also equipped with two two bimini tops for shade, an electric anchor winch with a stainless steel anchor, a premium sound system, and a refrigerator. It can accommodate nine passengers in total.

“The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, like our sports cars, offers exceptional performance and luxury experiences,” Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman and member of the executive board for finance and IT at Porsche AG, said in a statement.

The initial plan is for an exclusive first edition of 25 units to be delivered starting in 2024. A Porsche spokesperson says the automaker’s boat will likely cost around $655,000 (€600,000). Interested yachters can register here.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.