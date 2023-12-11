The Porsche Macan EV Will Have Over 600 HP

Porsche

A couple years ago, someone at Porsche told me that there were active discussions on whether to go all-electric and I couldn't quite believe it. Just under two months ago, I'm at Porsche's Leipzig factory where the Macan EV will be built, and I'm riding alongside an engineer while they thrash a battery-electric prototype around a test track. Porsche held a technology workshop for the new Macan, and while we can't show you the new car fully uncovered—we didn't even see it ourselves—we can tell you a lot about what goes into this very important car.



Macan EV Battery, Charging, and Range

The Macan EV rides on a new platform called Premium Platform Electric (PPE), co-developed with Audi (PPE will underpin the Q6 e-Tron). For the Macan, Porsche is using a new battery pack with Nickel Manganese Cobalt cells arranged in 12 modules. Total capacity is 100 kWh gross, though Porsche hasn't confirmed a net or usable capacity for the battery. Like the Taycan, the Macan EV uses an 800-volt electrical architecture, and maximum charging speed is 270 kW. Notably, the battery can also act as two parallel units when using a 400-volt charger, so that high charging rate will be achievable at even more stations.

Compared with the Taycan, the battery pack has 23 percent greater energy density and 215 percent more energy content. All 12 of the modules are repairable and replaceable as well. The Macan will also have a plug-in-charge system where owners and users can load up their billing and account information with charging providers into the car's infotainment system, so that way the car will start charging as soon as it's plugged into a public charger. At launch, the Macan will ship with an 11-kW onboard A/C charger, and a larger unit is on its way. In ideal conditions and at a powerful enough DC station, the Macan's battery should be able to go from a 10- to 80-percent state of charge in a little over 20 minutes.

Porsche promises a range of over 311 miles, presumably for the base model Macan. This is on the more generous European WLTP test cycle however, so the EPA range of the Macan EV will likely be less than 300 miles.

Macan EV Horsepower

The battery pack powers motors at the front and rear axles. Porsche will launch the Macan EV with two model variants, and while names are yet to be confirmed, we did notice badges that read "Macan 4" and "Macan Turbo'' on the doorsills of the prototypes. Both models will share a smaller front motor, while the rear motor in the base is larger, and the unit in the range-topping model is larger still. We don't know outputs for each of the motors quite yet, but the top-of-the-line model will offer 603 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. That trounces the 434 hp and 403 lb-ft of torque of the current Macan GTS and even beats the outputs of the Taycan GTS.

These motors are of a permanent-magnet synchronous design, and the rear has an integrated locking differential. Additionally, that rear motor is mounted 180 degrees rotated from where you'd typically expect, which contributes to the Macan's 48:52 front-rear weight distribution. (The previous Macan, being based on an Audi platform, was likely front heavy. Porsche never released a weight-distribution figure for the old car, but its engine sits entirely aft of the front axle.)

The Porsche Taycan is notable for being one of the only EVs to use a two-speed gearbox for its rear motor, but the Macan does without. Here the motors connect to the wheels via single-speed transmission. Essentially, Porsche didn't need to use a multi-speed transmission to hit its acceleration and top-speed targets for the new Macan.

Macan EV Suspension and Handling

Porsche describes the front suspension of the new Macan as being of a double-wishbone design, but the upper wishbone is split into two separate links to move the steering axis further outward. The rear is a more traditional multi-link design and newly optional is rear-axle steering. So equipped, the rear wheels can turn up to five degrees in or out of phase with the fronts to alternately promote stability or agility.

Steel springs and passive dampers are standard, while Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers are optional, as are air springs. The PASM dampers are of Porsche's latest design, with separate valves for rebound and compression dampening, allowing for greater fidelity between ride comfort and sporty handling. Wheel sizes range from 20 to 22 inches, and all Macan EVs will wear staggered tire sizes. The stagger actually grows with this Macan, as the rear weight bias allowed for the use of larger rear tires.

Like the Taycan, Porsche won't offer a one-pedal driving mode. In its standard setting, letting off the accelerator will cause the vehicle will coast, and the high regen setting provides about the same level of deceleration as internal-combustion engine braking. The vast majority of regenerative braking is actuated by the brake pedal itself. The Macan can regen up to 240 kW depending on battery state of charge, and this regen is automatically blended with friction brakes on the pedal as needed.

We got a quick passenger ride in a Macan Turbo prototype on an off-road course at the Porsche Experience Center Leipzig. The most striking thing is its traction on loose surfaces. Our driver gunned it on a dirt road and the car generated impressive grip immediately. We also rode around a (tarmac) handling course and while the speed of the Macan Turbo was very impressive, more so was its body control and ability for oversteering shenanigans. Passenger impressions are only so valuable, but the Macan promises to be a very capable performance car.

Macan EV Interior

Porsche gave us a very good look at the new Macan's interior, too, and it's very similar to what you get in the new Panamera and recently facelifted Cayenne. Digital gauge cluster, big infotainment screen in the middle, rising center console with haptic control pads, physical HVAC controls, and an optional passenger display. The infotainment system is Porsche's latest, and it offers faster and better route planning with charging, a more intelligent voice assistant, and the ability to install third-party apps like Spotify.

Obviously, there's still a lot we don't know about the Macan EV. And while going electric is a big step for the Macan, there aren't any huge surprises here. It's very much evolved from what Porsche learned with the Taycan, and the previous Macan.

The first-gen, internal-combustion Macan will remain in production alongside the EV for the foreseeable future, so if you don't want to go electric, you don't have to. That said, we suspect 600-plus-hp Macan Turbo is going to be very hard to argue against.



