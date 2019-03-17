Porsche “lucky” with final Sebring caution - Tandy

Along with his teammates in the #911 Porsche 911 RSR, Patrick Pilet and Frederic Makowiecki, Tandy completed a sensational last-to-first comeback in Saturday's second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

It came after both GTLM-class Porsches struggled badly in the wet early stages, dropping off the lead lap, before mounting a recovery when the track dried out later on.

The second caution period of the race allowed the #911 to get back on the lead lap, and once Tandy took over for the final part of the race he was able to move up from fourth to the lead, passing Ryan Briscoe’s #67 Ford GT.

Briscoe closed in on Tandy in the closing stages before one final yellow was called with less than 20 minutes left on the clock, after which Tandy held on for victory as Briscoe spun after getting caught up in lapped traffic.

“It was a fuel mileage race,” said Tandy. “The penultimate yellow [with two hours to run], us and the [67] Ford were trying to stretch it. We weren’t sure we would make the end.

“We were lucky with the caution at the end, which took [fuel] out of the equation and it was a straight fight for the last four laps.

“We had to stop a lap earlier than them on the last stop, but then we had a tyre advantage and we could leapfrog them on the outlap. But we had one less lap so we had to save more fuel to finish.”

Winner #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Nick Tandy

