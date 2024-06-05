Porsche and Jaguar Team Up With Sprayground for New Formula E Collab

Porsche and Jaguar have announced their limited-edition collection with Sprayground, a travel fashion brand, and Formula E, an open-wheel single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. These are just the latest in the love affair between motorsports and the luxury fashion industry, with the likes of Formula 1, NASCAR and IndyCar continuing to pique interest across the global and, in particular, the U.S.

The collaboration comes about with four races left in the Formula E championship, with two upcoming races in Portland, Ore., held at the end of June. Previously, Sprayground has collaborated with NASCAR on a series of limited-edition backpacks.

The collection includes three artistically designed with durable faux leather water-resistant fabric and LED lit-up backpacks from Porsche, Jaguar and Formula E. The designs are inspired by the Formula E cars seen racing toward the finish line on the fast-paced circuits and incorporate the signature of Sprayground’s shark mouth while paying homage to the respective brands’ identity in colorways and designs.

Jaguar’s Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans in the Sprayground Formula E collaboration campaign imagery.

Porsche’s backpack features the iconic red, black and white design of the German company’s logo and numbering whilst staying true to the elegance and precision the brand is known for. Meanwhile, the Jaguar backpack includes black, white and gold panels to capture the Jaguar style alongside its logo and race number. To round out the collection, the Formula E backpack pays homage to the fast-paced world of the all-electric racing championship, in black vegan leather with its signature blue-green-hued trimmings.

Sprayground tapped Jaguar’s drivers Nick Cassidy — who is leading the championship — and Mitch Evans to model the collection in campaign imagery alongside Porsche’s drivers, Antonio Felix Da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein — who is in second place.

“Our collaboration with Formula E, Porsche and Jaguar is definitely one that fans are going to want to add to their Sprayground collection,” said David BenDavid, founder of Sprayground. “The collection is packed with daring, innovative designs that will grab attention and turn heads. The LED lights take these designs to a whole different level, and I have no doubt that this collection will be a winner on both the racetrack and the streets.”

The Formula E collection backpacks are available to purchase for $180 now on sprayground.com and in exclusive boutiques across the U.S.

