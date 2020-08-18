Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Reigning WEC GTE Pro champions Estre and Michael Christensen took their first victory of the 2019/20 season on Saturday after coming out on top in a race-long battle with the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs in challenging conditions.

It marked the brand's first triumph in the WEC since the season-opener in Silverstone last September, also denying Aston a hat-trick of wins.

A safety car period following Thomas Laurent's huge Blanchimont crash with a little over an hour to go prompted all bar one of the GTE Pro runners to pit, and making fuel-saving in the closing stages imperative.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

View photos #92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre JEP / Motorsport Images More

JEP / Motorsport Images

While Estre took the start and the finish of the race, Christensen handled the middle portion, taking over the #92 car just before the downpour that triggered the second safety car period towards the end of the second hour.

The Dane said the 911 RSR-19's speed once the track had tried out was crucial to coming away with his and Estre's first win in the WEC since the 2018 Fuji race.

"It was difficult to choose a strategy," reflected Christensen. "We saw rain at the start but also we saw holes in the weather, so [we knew] it should dry out, but also we saw more rain coming.

"We started on the wet tyres and Kevin did as long as possible in the wet, changing on to slicks at a really good point. Then I jumped in the car when it started raining again.

"It was a bit tough because most of the other drivers stayed in so I had to jump into a field which was already experienced with the weather.

"But we managed to pull through and in the end we had really good pace in the dry and we could take victory."

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni

View photos #91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni JEP / Motorsport Images More

JEP / Motorsport Images