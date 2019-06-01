Porsche: Ford, BMW exits made 2018/19 best season to win

Porsche heads to La Sarthe having already wrapped up the GTE Pro manufacturers’ title with one round to spare, while its two crews will decide the drivers’ title between them in the 2018/19 season finale.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki, #92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor

The departure of BMW and Ford spells the end of a golden era for the GTE class, with no new entrants in sight, but Zurlinden is satisfied to take on remaining manufacturers Ferrari and Aston Martin.

“It always goes in ups and downs,’ said Zurlinden. “The question is does it go up or down again. The future will tell us. With Ferrari and Aston Martin we are also fighting on the road car side, so they are the right brands. It’s still a world championship with six cars and three teams.

"It puts the championship down a bit, but Le Mans will still great because Corvette will come [from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship]. We’ll have a minimum of 10 cars next year.

"Le Mans will stay big but we’ll have to see how the championship will evolve.”

GTE Am will make up for Pro car shortfall

Zurlinden has noticed an increased interest from potential customers to ensure a full grid of GTE cars for the 2019/20 season, albeit in the Am class.

"If you look at the customer platform, you’ve got Porsche and Ferrari," he said. "There is more and more interest to join WEC, so I am confident the grid will still be full.”

While Ford was known to come to the end of its four-year programme with the Ford GT, the departure of the MTEK-run BMW M8 GTE has been met with surprise in the WEC paddock.

"Ford was a great competitor. I think it was always transparent that they were leaving at the end of this year, so it’s not a surprise,” Zurlinden continued.

"BMW were not in the paddock a long time. It was a bit of a surprise. You can discuss if it’s right or wrong to develop a car for just one season."

